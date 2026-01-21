Will the EU join President Trump’s Gaza Board of Peace ?

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is still considering the U.S. offer. EU spokesperson for foreign affairs Anouar El Anouni said the EU received the invitation and is ready to discuss with the U.S. and other partners about how it can contribute to a global effort to bring peace to Gaza.

EU leaders are set to discuss whether to join U.S. President Trump’s Gaza Board of Peace, when they will gather for an extraordinary summit meeting mainly dedicated to the Greenland issue on Thursday in Brussels.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and several European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and Hungary, have received an invitation to join the Board.

France has already said it does not intend to join over fears the Board’s– calls into question the “principles and structure of the United Nations” and grants “extensive powers” to Trump, who chairs the Board.

Board members will oversee an executive committee that will be in charge of implementing the second phase of a 20-point peace plan for Gaza presented by President Trump last September, which includes the deployment of an international force, the disarmament of Hamas and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. The executive committee will include, among others, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Ajay Banga, the head of the World Bank.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accepted his seat. His Foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said Orban is “honoured” by Trump’s offer. German government spokesman Steffen Cornelius said: “We are thankful for this invitation. We share the aim of pursuing peace in the world. It is in Germany’s core interest to end the conflict in Gaza for good.”

Ursula von der Leyen is reportedly still considering the offer. EU spokesperson for foreign affairs Anouar El Anouni said earlier this week that the EU received the invitation and is ready to discuss with the U.S. and other partners about how it can contribute to a global effort to bring peace to Gaza.

“We have unique expertise and a multi-dimensional toolbox capable of responding to the situation in Gaza,” he said. He noted that the EU can act in security, diplomatic, and humanitarian areas.

“The priority for us is peace, to reach peace, and we want to contribute to a global plan approach to end the conflict in Gaza,” a Commission spokesperson said.

According to Bloomberg, a permanent seat on the Board comes with a $1 billion price tag. But an EU official told Politico that the invitation received by von der Leyen does not include a mention of the entry price.

The Commission president, who was invited ‘’to represent the EU’’, will hold consultations with the European leaders on the matter on Thursday.

President Trump is keen to get the Board constitution and remit nailed down at the World Business Forum in Davos also on Thursday.