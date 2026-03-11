Netanyahu urges Iranians to topple the ayatollahs

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday repeated his call to the Iranian people to throw off the chains of the Islamic regime that has oppressed them.

“People of Iran, we are waging a historic war for liberty. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for you to remove the Ayatollah regime and gain your freedom. Together with the United States, we are hitting the tyrants of Tehran harder than ever,” Netanyahu posted to X.

The video, in which Netanyahu spoke in Hebrew and which featured Farsi and English subtitles, reiterated earlier statements by the prime minister. However, these messages were previously part of broader speeches and not created specifically for an Iranian audience.

“To the Iranian people, I say I have been speaking to you and for you for decades. The moment of truth is approaching, for we seek not to divide Iran, we want to free Iran, to liberate it from the yoke of tyranny and live in peace with it,” he said.

He said that in the end it would be up to them if liberation is achieved.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also addressed Iranians since the start of the joint U.S.-Israeli operation.

“The hour of your freedom is at hand,” Trump told Iranians in his first statement on the operation. “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take.”

“This will probably be your only chance for generations. America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach,” the president said.