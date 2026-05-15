Global Jew-hatred incidents jumped 30% in a week, new report says

Antisemitic incidents worldwide rose roughly 30% last week, with 183 cases recorded globally, according to data released on Wednesday by the Combat Antisemitism Movement.

The figure marked a sharp increase from the weekly average of 141 incidents tracked so far in 2026, the group said.

A spokesman for the group told JNS that its Antisemitism Research Center “operates a rigorous, intelligence-driven monitoring system aligned with the highest professional standards.”

“All incidents undergo strict verification and classification processes comparable to those used by leading law enforcement agencies,” the spokesman said.

The group’s research center relies on vetted sources and excludes “general rhetorical expressions on social media,” according to the spokesman.

Among the incidents highlighted in the report were graffiti of Nazi symbols targeting synagogues, homes and vehicles in Queens, in New York City, and a drive-by gel-pellet shooting in Toronto that targeted visibly Jewish pedestrians, causing minor injuries.

The report also cited anti-Israel protests outside Manhattan’s Park East Synagogue, where demonstrators chanted slogans including, “there is only one solution, intifada revolution.”

The group said that it has documented 2,543 antisemitic incidents worldwide since the start of January.