Up to 20,000 people rally in London ‘to stand with British Jews’

The British Jewish community is facing one of the most challenging periods in recent memory. Antisemitism is out of control in the country.

Following a series of arson attacks at Jewish sites in London, as well as a double stabbing in Golders Green that is being treated as an act of terrorism, and the murder of two Jews at Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, up to 20,000 people, Jews and non-Jews, rallied on Sunday at Downing Street to call on the government to crackdown against antisemitism.

The British Jewish community is facing one of the most challenging periods in recent memory. Antisemitism is out of control in the country.

Protesters at the ‘’Britain stands with British Jews’’ rally waved Israeli, British fand and Iranian protest flags while holding placards reading ‘’British Jews deserve better”, “where is Keir (Starmer)” and “Brits against antisemitism.’’

Protestors booed at Labour’s Work and Pensions minister Pat McFadden, shouting “shame”, “it’s your party’s fault”, “when will you act” and “Jew harmer.” Ignoring the hecklers, the minister said: “Friends, I hear you, I am with you, I am here to fight antisemitism.”

In her address Conservative Party leader Kemi BadenoShe said: “Many of you know that I was born in this country, but I grew up in Nigeria, and in 2014, I remember when 300 schoolgirls were stolen from their school by Islamic extremists, and only a few returned. I remember on October 7, I saw that same terror, the murder and the massacre of young people at a music festival.

“There are many, many different pockets of antisemitism in this country, but I am most worried about the growth of extremism and terror around the world and how it targets many groups in this country.

“Britain has been a sanctuary for Jewish people and it must always be a sanctuary for Jewish people,’’ she added.

Richard Tice, deputy leader of Reform UK, told a cheering crowd: “The scourge of antisemitism has been allowed to flourish in our beloved country. We have to say we are sick and tired of warm words from waffly politicians.”

He added: “We need to take on the failure of leadership in our universities. Maybe we should say to the universities, if you allow this to carry on, forget any form of grants. Forget any form of student loans. Forget any form of research funding.’’

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the opposition, was met with raucous applause and cheers.

She said: “Many of you know that I was born in this country, but I grew up in Nigeria, and in 2014, I remember when 300 schoolgirls were stolen from their school by Islamic extremists, and only a few returned. I remember on October 7, I saw that same terror, the murder and the massacre of young people at a music festival.

“There are many, many different pockets of antisemitism in this country, but I am most worried about the growth of extremism and terror around the world and how it targets many groups in this country.

“Britain has been a sanctuary for Jewish people, and it must always be a sanctuary for Jewish people.”

U.K.’s Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis told the rally that the spread of extremism and hatred threatened everyone and said that to confront is a “national responsibility.”

‘’This is a rally about Britain. About what it now feels like to be a Jewish child walking to school in this country. To wear a kippah on the tube. To be on security at a synagogue. To be the only Jewish family on the road. And about everyone, of every faith and none, who finds the current climate of growing anti-Jewish hate unacceptable,’’ said the Board of Deputies of British Jews, one of the rally’s organizers.