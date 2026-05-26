Jewish leaders from across Europe urge political leaders to act against Belgian prosecutor’s attempt to criminalise circumcision

“We urge them and the Belgian government to stop this madness and protect our Freedom of Religion. Circumcision is not a crime,” the 46 Jewish community leaders wrote in an open letter to European, EU and Belgian political leaders.

”We believe, based on the Belgian authorities outright refusal to seek an accomodation, that this prosecution is antisemitic in nature, reminiscent of efforts taken in Europe against Jewish practice prior to the Second World War,” they said.

”The message being sent here is clear: Jews are no longer welcome in Belgium. And Belgian Jews are now Second class citizens with limited rights,” the letter adds.

”All the words of politicians about the importance of Jewish life in Europe mean nothing if they do not act immediately to stop this injustice.”

The Chairman of the Brussels-based European Jewish Association (EJA) Rabbi Menachem Margolin and 45 Jewish leaders from communities all over Europe, including the Presidents of Paris, Milan, Madrid, Barcelona, Porto and Amsterdam, published Tuesday an open letter to European, EU and Belgian political leaders urging them to act against a Belgian prosecutor’s attempt to criminalise circumcision and to protect Freedom of Religion.

“All the words of politicians about the importance of Jewish life in Europe mean nothing if they do not act immediately to stop this injustice,” they said.

The letter comes as Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office intends to refer two Jewish ritual circumcisers, known as mohels, to the correctional court, effectively criminalising the act of circumcision. The Mohels, extensively trained in religious circumcision, are not doctors.

In their letter, the Jewish leaders wrote: “We are horrified that the Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office intends to refer two Jewish ritual circumcisers, known as mohels, to the correctional court, effectively criminalising the act of circumcision. In many countries a solution has been found that balances freedom of religion. In France, Holland and Germany for instance.”

The letter continues: ”We believe therefore, based on the Belgian authorities outright refusal to seek an accomodation, that this prosecution is antisemitic in nature, reminiscent of efforts taken in Europe against Jewish practice prior to the Second World War. That the same prosecutor’s office has too often closed clear cases of antisemitism but is now choosing to act against Jewish life itself confirms this belief.”

The Jewish leaders remind political leaders that ”in Belgium freedom of religion is a fundamental right. This decision stands in direct contradiction to it. The message being sent here is clear: Jews are no longer welcome in Belgium. And Belgian Jews are now Second class citizens with limited rights.”

They recall the fact that circumcision has been shown throughout decades of medical research to not be harmful to baby boys. In fact it has medical benefits – which is why so many people choose to circumcise their children outside of religion. ”Attacking circumcision in this manner – only when it relates to Jewish babies, is an attack on Jewish life in Europe,” the leaders said.

”All the words of politicians about the importance of Jewish life in Europe mean nothing if they do not act immediately to stop this injustice. We urge them and the Belgian Government to stop this madness. Circumcision is not a crime.”

What happened ?

The Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office is seeking to refer two mohels, Jewish ritual circumcisers, to the correctional court over alleged illegal circumcisions.

The alleged offences have been classified as “intentional assault or battery with premeditation against minors and the unlawful practice of medicine”.

The case stems from a judicial investigation that led to police searches at three locations in Antwerp in May 2025.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation concerns medical procedures allegedly carried out by individuals without recognised medical training. “The investigation focuses on medical procedures performed by men who have not received medical training,” prosecutors said previously. “In other words: the circumcisions were allegedly not performed by or with a doctor.”

Following the investigation, prosecutors now believe there is sufficient evidence to ask the Chamber of Indictments to refer two suspects to the correctional court.

The Chamber of Indictments is due to examine the case on 18 June and decide whether the men should stand trial.