Fire breaks out at kosher shop in London’s Golders Green area

The London Fire Brigade on Wednesday morning responded to a blaze at a kosher grocery store in the capital’s heavily Jewish neighborhood of Golders Green.

About 15 firetrucks and 100 firefighters responding to the large fire at Kosher Kingdom, the largest kosher supermarket in the area.

“Investigations are still ongoing but we would like to reassure the community that at this stage it is not being treated as suspicious,” Kosher Kingdom said in a subequent statement shared by the United Synagogue, the network of Orthodox communities in the United Kingdom.

“We apologize to our loyal customers as it looks like the store will be closed for some time and we will provide a further update when we are able to,” the statement added.

The Metropolitan Police said that, following a joint investigation with the London Fire Brigade, the incident “is not being treated as suspicious and is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.”

“We would like to reassure residents that there is no indication of any targeted or deliberate act,” it added.