Eiffel Tower Palestinian flag stunt prompts arrests

French police arrested six people suspected of unfurling a large Palestinian flag from the Eiffel Tower without permission, a police source said on Saturday.

The climate activist group Extinction Rebellion France said it hung the flag from the Paris monument’s first floor on Friday to show support for Palestinians and accuse Israel of “massacres” in Gaza and “ecocide crimes,” including uprooting olive trees in Judea and Samaria, AFP reported.

The action was timed for “Nakba Day,” observed annually on May 15 to mark the Arab rejection of the 1947 U.N. Partition Plan and the 1948-49 war launched by Arab states in an effort to destroy the newly revived State of Israel.