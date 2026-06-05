US issues travel alert for much of Mideast

Citing “high tensions in the region,” the embassy said that State Department Travel Advisories for “Bahrain, Israel, the West Bank, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates remain at Level 3,” which urges citizens to “Reconsider Travel.”

The travel advisory for Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and Yemen remains at Level 4, which cautions against traveling to these destinations.

The embassy added that U.S. citizens should know the location of the nearest bomb shelter in the event of hostilities, and monitor local media for further developments.

Although sources on both sides have indicated at times that a Memorandum of Understanding is close to being achieved, no agreement has been reached in almost 60 days of talks.