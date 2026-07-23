Spain : the municipality of Alcobendas joins the institutional fight against antisemitism and endorses the IHRA definition

The City Council has signed an agreement to promote the prevention of anti-Jewish hatred, in a context marked by rising antisemitism. Alcobendas joins two other Spanish municipalities, Torrelodones and Hoyo de Manzanares.

In a context marked by rising antisemitism, the City Council of the municipality of Alcobendas, located about 10 km north of Madrid, has reinforced its commitment to combating antisemitism by signing Wednesday an agreement with the Jewish Community of Madrid (CJM), the European Jewish Association (EJA) and the Movement Against Intolerance (MCI)—an initiative that seeks to provide local governments with tools to prevent and combat this form of hatred, writes Enfoque Judío.

Following the event, the Mayor of Alcobendas, Rocío García Alcántara, emphasized in a social media post that “we signed an agreement (…) to prevent and combat antisemitism in all its forms. Respect. Inclusion. And coexistence. Alcobendas proudly aligns itself with the values of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), endorsed by 45 countries and more than 1,000 international organizations.”

The signing coincided with the observance of the European Day for the Victims of Hate Crimes and is part of a strategy jointly promoted by the CJM, the EJA and the Movement Against Intolerance to promote the adoption of the IHRA’s Working Definition of Antisemitism by Spanish public administrations, in response to the deterioration of the social climate and the increase in antisemitic incidents recorded in the country since Hamas’s terrorist attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Representing the Jewish community of Madrid at the event were its president, Estrella Bengio, who will step down in September following the institution’s upcoming elections and Rafael Benatar, a member of the Anti-Semitism Commission. Juan Caldés, the EJA’s Public Affairs Director in Spain, also participated in the signing.

Alcobendas is home to Madrid’s “Ibn Gabirol” Jewish school. Several hundred Jews from Madrid and Israel reside in that town.

A new step in a municipal strategy

Alcobendas, there are now three Spanish municipalities that have recently joined this initiative to combat antisemitism, following the recent decisions by Torrelodones and Hoyo de Manzanares. The project’s promoters believe that municipalities play an essential role as the first line of institutional defense against hate speech and discrimination.

The IHRA’s Working Definition of Antisemitism, adopted by consensus in 2016, is now the primary international reference for identifying contemporary manifestations of antisemitism. In addition to providing a general definition, it includes practical examples that help distinguish between legitimate criticism of the State of Israel and expressions that cross the line into antisemitism.

The initiative aims to provide local governments with an institutional framework for action to prevent discriminatory behavior, promote training programs, advance inclusive policies and strengthen coexistence among citizens of different backgrounds and beliefs.

The agreement’s promoters emphasize that the fight against antisemitism extends beyond the Jewish community itself and constitutes a defense of democratic values, equality before the law and human rights—especially in a European context where numerous international organizations have warned of a rise in hate crimes directed against Jews.

An institutional response to rising hate

Alcobendas’ endorsement consolidates the progress of a campaign spearheaded by the Jewish community of Madrid, the European Jewish Association and the Movement Against Intolerance, whose goal is to expand the adoption of the IHRA definition to a growing number of Spanish public institutions.

The signing takes on special significance at a time when European Jewish communities are reporting a marked increase in antisemitism following the outbreak of war triggered by the attacks of October 7, 2023.

This article was first published by Enfoque Judío, an independent digital media outlet in Spain that covers Judaism, community life and Spanish-Israeli relations.