Antisemitic content nearly seven times more likely to go viral in Instagram’s ‘clip economy,’ new study finds

Antisemitic content is nearly seven times more likely to appear among an Instagram clip account’s most-viewed videos than other content, according to a new report published by the Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) by CAM.

Antisemitic videos made up just 4.7% of all content the ARC sampled for the study — 92 of 1,960 videos. But they accounted for 32% of each account’s fifteen most-viewed videos (24 of 75), making them 6.8 times more likely to appear among an account’s top-performing videos.

Instagram’s “clip economy” revolves around users extracting short moments from livestreams and reposting them as standalone videos across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts. Most clips are harmless and consist of fans sharing highlights and reactions from creators they already follow. But the same low barriers that make clipping so popular also facilitate the amplification of antisemitic content at scale.

The ARC analyzed 1,960 of 2,800 videos posted across five Instagram clip accounts that redistribute material from major streamers, including Sneako, Myron Gaines, and Adin Ross. The sampling window ran from June 14 to July 14, 2026, and only videos above 5,000 views were included to focus on content that reached a meaningful audience.

ARC researchers classified each sampled video as antisemitic or not before comparing each account’s overall output with its fifteen highest-performing videos.

“For years, we’ve understood online antisemitism through coordinated campaigns and bad actors,” said ARC Research Associate Oliver Marks, author of the study. “However, our new research suggests that model is no longer sufficient on its own. A growing share of antisemitic content isn’t the product of genuine belief, but rather a byproduct of an attention economy that rewards whatever performs. When antisemitic content reliably farms engagement, people become inclined to post it, not because they believe it, but simply because it works.”

Key Findings

The 92 antisemitic videos identified drew a combined 38,935,663 views, an average of 423,000 per video, despite making up less than 5% of the whole sample.

The report noted three essential features of the “clip economy” that help explain this pattern:

First, clipping dramatically lowers the barrier to participation. Anyone can redistribute existing content without producing original material, appearing on camera, or developing advanced editing skills.

Second, backlash and platform enforcement often focus on the original creator rather than the account reposting the clip.

Finally, because the views expressed belong to the person being clipped, not the account sharing the video, redistributing antisemitic content requires no ideological commitment from the clipper.

“Antisemitic content is produced and reproduced because it performs well — the accounts themselves often exhibit no ideological signatures, thus rendering conventional detection and disruption methods largely ineffective,” the report said. “Therefore, in an ecosystem where clicks are currency, antisemitism has become a reliable investment.”