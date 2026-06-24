‘Banning Brit Milah in Belgium would in effect ban the possibility of Jewish life to flourish in any EU member state’

”The European Commission is aware that circumcision is one of the most important traditions for Jews. Banning this ancient practice would in effect ban the possibility of Jewish life to flourish in any member state,’’ stated Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Commission coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life.

Addressing a conference on circumcision, religious freedom and the future of Jewish life in Belgium, Wednesday in Brussels, amid ongoing legal proceedings against mohels, Jewish religious circumcision practitioners in Belgium, she said: ‘’We acknowledge the threats and difficult public discussion, and we do not underestimate its effect on European Jews.’’

The conference, which was organized by the European Jewish Association (EJA), saw Jewish, Muslim and Christian leaders, as well as medical experts and senior EU officials warnig that the case in Belgium could become a defining test of religious freedom, minority rights and the future of Jewish life across Europe.

‘’The Commission is aware that Brit Milah of male babies on the 8th day after birth is central for Jewish communities, regardless of their level of observance, whether religious or secular,’’ said von Schnurbein.

‘’In line with the EU strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life, we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that Jewish life can continue to flourish in Europe. In fact, Europe can only flourish when it’s Jewish communities flourish, too,’’ she stressed.

” We acknowledge the threats and difficult public discussion, and we do not underestimate its effect on European Jews.,” von Schnurbein added.

At the conference, the EJA, which represents dozens of Jewish communities across Europe, unveiled a new position paper setting out the fundamental democratic choice being faced by Belgium: whether a religious practice observed safely by Jewish and Muslim communities for centuries should face criminal prosecution.

For the physicians and scientists who spoke at the conference, it is clear that there there is no evidence of increased harm to the baby. The rate of complications associated with ritual circumcision is substantially lower than the rate of complications reported among infants circumcised by physicians in hospital settings.

At the conference convened with the input and expertise of Belgian MP Michael Freilich, the EJA’s Special Diplomatic Envoy for Intercultural Dialogue and Holocaust Remembrance,

The EJA paper called for legal certainty, recognition of trained practitioners, appropriate safeguards and standards, and dialogue rather than criminalisation.

Opening the conference, EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin said: “This is not really a debate about circumcision. It is a debate about the limits of freedom in Europe. The real question is whether democracies protect minority rights only when they are convenient, or whether they protect them when they are challenged. What happens in Belgium will be watched far beyond Belgium.” He added: “For Jews, circumcision is not simply a medical procedure. It is one of the foundations of Jewish life and identity.

“Decisions on circumcision are being taken, without the facts, without proper discussion and without the proper weighing of the evidence of what is, fundamentally, a minor medical procedure. This conference seeks to fill the knowledge gap. Above all, governments must be properly informed to protect the right of Jews to live as Jews,’’ he said.

EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin: ”The question facing Belgium today is not what kind of Jews can live in Europe. The question is what kind of Europe Europe wants to be.” Picture from Gabriel Lelièvre.

As part of filling the knowledge gap, the conference heard evidence from leading medical experts challenging claims that religious circumcision constitutes a public health concern. Dr. Michael Ben Akon, Director of Pediatric Department of Laniado Hospital and a member of Israel’s Ministry of Health Committee for the certification of Mohels, noted that an estimated two billion men worldwide have undergone circumcision and pointed to extensive international medical data showing extremely low complication rates.

Published literature places overall complication rates at below 0.4%, with infection rates of less than 0.06%. Data presented from Israel showed that among more than 70,000–75,000 circumcisions performed annually, only 35 complications were reported in 2018, representing an incidence rate of approximately 0.5 cases per 1,000 procedures.

Dr. Ben Akon further noted that approximately 70% of circumcisions in Israel are performed by certified religious practitioners, operating within a rigorous training, examination and oversight system jointly supervised by the Chief Rabbinate and the Ministry of Health.

Dr Barmoshe, a senior urologist in Belgium, and Dr Nuphar Veiga a senior Biomedical expert at Leuven University both highlighted research linking circumcision to significantly lower rates of urinary tract infections, certain cancers and some sexually transmitted infections, arguing that the available evidence does not support the characterization of religious circumcision as a significant public health problem.

The significance of the gathering was underscored by European Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare Olivér Várhelyi, who reaffirmed the European Commission’s commitment to protecting Jewish life and traditions across Europe.“Jewish life belongs in Europe. Jewish tradition belongs in Europe,” he wrote in a message to participants. He added that Jewish communities must be able to practice their faith in security, dignity and freedom, with their religious traditions fully respected.

A central feature of the conference was an interfaith panel featuring Dutch Chief Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs, Chairman of EJA’s Committee Against Antisemitism, Imam Nordine Taouil, President of RMG Muslim Scholars of Belgium, and Rev. Rik Hoet, Episcopal Vicar for Ecumenical Dialogue and President of the Belgian Catholic Commission for Dialogue with Judaism. Despite representing different faith traditions, all three speakers delivered a united message that circumcision is a core religious practice for both Jewish and Muslim communities and that democratic societies must protect the ability of minorities to practice their faith freely.

The panel warned that restricting longstanding religious traditions would set a troubling precedent not only for Jews and Muslims, but for religious freedom and social cohesion across Europe.

The conference also heard from Belgian political and legal figures, including MP Jinnih Beels, constitutional scholar Prof. Rik Torfs, former Antwerp Alderman André Gantman and legal expert Ralph Pais, who argued that the debate should be viewed through the broader framework of constitutional rights and democratic freedoms.

Speakers stressed that freedom of religion includes the right to practice one’s faith, that fundamental rights should not be ranked against one another, and that the role of policymakers is to reconcile children’s rights, parental rights and religious freedom rather than treating them as mutually exclusive.

Several warned that allowing courts or politicians to redefine essential religious practices would set a dangerous precedent for minority communities throughout Europe.

Participants repeatedly warned that the Belgian proceedings against mohels risk transforming a domestic legal case into a European precedent, with implications extending far beyond Belgium’s Jewish and Muslim communities.

In his conclusion, Rabbi Margolin said: ”The question facing Belgium today is not what kind of Jews can live in Europe. The question is what kind of Europe Europe wants to be.”