Israeli envoy condemns harassment at Bologna Pride

Israel’s ambassador in Italy, Jonathan Peled, on Sunday condemned the harassment of pro-Israel demonstrators at a gay pride parade in Bologna.

“I express my firm condemnation for what happened at the Bologna Pride, where some Israeli demonstrators were violently attacked: an unacceptable act and contrary to the values of equality, freedom, and inclusion. The exact opposite of what happened in Tel Aviv [at the gay pride parade on June 12], where thousands of people—Jews, Christians, and Muslims—marched together in an atmosphere of respect and coexistence,” Peled wrote.

Earlier this month, organizers of the June 20 Rome Pride parade barred Italy’s only gay Jewish organization, Keshet Italia, from marching with its own float. This decision sparked international debate regarding politics within a movement that promotes inclusivity.

Last month, a Jewish-American woman and her partner were questioned about Zionism at a spa in Barcelona due to her Star of David pendant, before being kicked out of the establishment. The women had come there to attend an event themed around gay culture and lifestyles.

The spa, Sauna Thermas, later said that it “completely dissociates itself” from the actions and comments of organizers of a May 29 private event, during which staff were filmed kicking out two women.