Report: October 7 Hamas terrorist lives in Belgium

A Hamas terrorist who participated in the October 7, 2023 massacre in Israel lives currently in Belgium and is reportedly traveling freely throughout Europe, according to a report by JID, an Antwerp-based center for monitoring antisemitism.

The man, Mohannad al-Khatib, presents himself as a freelance journalist but investigators claim to have found images proving his presence on Israeli soil during the October 7 Hamas attacks on communities in the south of the country.

He can be seen in a video at a pro-Hamas rally in Brussels on October 11, 2025.

JID Vice President Ralph Pais told Israel’s Channel 12 that his organization had submitted a 65-page dossier to the authorities containing evidence of al-Khatib’s involvement in the massacres.

The report also accuses him of spreading anti-Israel propaganda from Belgium, particularly via social media and certain pro-Hamas media outlets.

Belgian authorities have so far not made any official comment on these revelations.