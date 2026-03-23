Terrorist group linked to Iran claims responsibility for torching four Jewish ambulances in London

The same group already claimed responsibility for four attacks on Jewish targets across the continent earlier this month.

By JNS and EJP

A group linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corpst (IRGC) in the UK, called Ashab al-Yamin, took responsibility Monday for torching four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish volunteer service in Golders Green, in the northwest of London, Sunday night. The terrorists are on the loose.

“Officers remain on scene and the arson attack is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime,” the Metropolitan Police wrote in a statement about the incident on Highfield Road in Golders Green, a heavily Jewish neighborhood in the British capital.

No injuries have been reported and all the fires have been put out, the police said.

“We know this incident will cause a great deal of community concern and officers remain on scene to carry out urgent enquiries,” the statement quoted Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who leads policing in the local area, as saying.

There have been no arrests in connection with the incident at Hatzola, police said, “and we would urge anyone with information to please contact us as soon as possible.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on X: “This is a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack. My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news. Antisemitism has no place in our society.”

British Chief Rabbi Epharim Mirvis said in a statement that the apparent targeting of Hatzola, whose name means “rescue” in Yiddish, “by people so committed to terror, hatred and the desecration of life is a most painful illustration of the ongoing battle between those who sanctify life and those who seek to destroy it.”

The president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Phil Rosenberg, said in a statement: “Ambulances, like those of the wonderful Hatzola organisation, point to the Jewish obligation to ‘choose life’. By contrast, the despicable individuals who committed an arson attack on ambulances in Golders Green this morning show the emptiness of their cause.”

British Jews recorded 3,700 antisemitic incidents in 2025, constituting a slight increase over the previous year and the second-highest tally on record, the Community Security Trust (CST) watchdog group said last month.

The 2025 tally represents a 4% bump from the 3,556 anti-Jewish hate incidents recorded by CST in 2024. Last year’s total was 14% lower than the highest ever annual total of 4,298 antisemitic incidents reported in 2023.

The terrorist group with links to the Iranian regime, which claimed responsibility for the arson attacks, emerged in Europe two weeks ago. The Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya (The Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right) already claimed responsibility for four attacks on Jewish targets across the continent.

A synagogue in Liège, Belgium, was the first target of an explosive attack in the night of 8 to 9 March. An arson attack on a Rotterdam synagogue followed a few days later and an explosive device was set off at a Jewish school in Amsterdam.

Four youths were arrested by Dutch police on suspicion of detonating the explosive device outside the Rotterdam synagogue. They were probably “recruited”, the Dutch justice minister said, investigators probing links to Iran.