Israeli teenager dies in bus accident in French ski resort

A 12-year-old Israeli girl died and several passengers were injured in an accident of an Israei tourist bus in France during the night of Friday to Saturday, French media reported. The accident occurred in Val Thorens, a ski resort in the Alpine Savoie region.

The accident occurred shortly before 1 a.m., as the group of 14 Israelis was leaving their hotel in the ski resort to head to the airport.

The teenager was run over by the bus.

According to the prefecture, the tragedy occurred as passengers were boarding the vehicle. For reasons yet to be determined, the bus began rolling backward before careening down a slope for about ten meters and coming to a stop against a stone building below.

“The teenager was thrown from the bus before being run over by it. She did not survive,” the police said.

Several passengers sustained minor injuries in the accident and were treated by emergency responders. Two were taken to the hospital in Albertville and eight were treated at a medical clinic in the small Alpine resort, according to Bruno Charlot, the s subprefect of the Alpine resort.