Flemish politician : ‘Main sponsor of Eurovision song contest is a Jewish or Israeli company’

”The festival is financially backed by its Israeli main sponsor, Moroccan Oil,” declares Gwendolyn Rutten, a former minister and currently member of the Flemish parliament, during a tv debate.

Michael Freilich, the only Jewish lawmaker in the Belgian federal parliament, said he felt “sick to his stomach” watching the video showing Rutte’s remarks.

A former Flemish minister and current member of the Flemish parliament declared that ‘’few people may know that the Eurovision song contest’s main sponsor is Moroccan Oil which is not a Moroccan company but a Jewish or Israeli company.’’

‘’And there’s obviously a lot of money behind it,’’ Gwendoline Rutte added in a debate at the Flemish public television VRT.

She spoke of the Eurovision as a ‘’commercial circus.’’ ‘When Russia invaded Ukraine. back then, there was actually no debate; it became clear very quickly that Russia could no longer participate in the song contest. When it comes to Israel, everyone is walking on eggshells, nobody dares to say anything.’’

Rutte was president of the Flemish Liberal party (OpenVLD) for almost eight yyears. Currently she is a member of the Flemish parliament. Her party was recently rebranded to “Anders”.

Michael Freilich, the only Jewish lawmaker in the Belgian federal parliament, told European Jewish Press he felt “sick to his stomach” watching the video showing Rutte’s remarks.

“Each time you think they can’t go lower, something like this appears. Do you ever hear such talk when they speak about a company from any other country? The worst thing is, she doesn’t even understand how vile her words are,’’ Freilich, who is also special envoy for interreligious dialogue and Holocaust education, added.

The Eurovision song contest, under the slogan “United by Music”, will be organized this year in May in Vienna, Austria. The organizers have announced that a total of 35 countries would take part in the world’s biggest live televised music event.

This represents the fewest number of entries since 2003. Five national broadcasters – Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland – have withdrawn from the contest over the maintained participation of Israel.

These nations argue that participation would be “unconscionable” given the civilian casualties in Gaza, stemming from Israel’s response to the 7 October 2023 terrorist attack by Hamas.

There’s little doubt that despite the slogan “United by Music”, the dipomatic tensions and boycotts will cast a shadow over next year’s contest.