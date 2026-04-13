Belgian PM to Jewish leaders: ”Until there is a special envoy, I will be your envoy to combat antisemitism”

Belgium is one of the few countries in the European Union that has not yet appointed a special envoy to combat antisemitism.

This issue was one of the main topics discussed Monday during a meeting in Antwerp between Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and a broad range of Jewish organizations in the country, including leaders of the communities Shomre Hadas and Machsike Hadas as well as representatives of the Jewish umbrella organizations Forum of Jewish Organizations, CCOJB and JID.

The meeting covered a wide range of issues affecting the Jewish community, with particular focus on the rise in antisemitism and the increasingly hostile environment in which many community members find themselves.

Following an increased threat level and concern over attacks against Jewish communities in Europe, the Belgian government recently decided to deploy military to patrol in front of Jewish institutions in Antwerp and Brussels.

Michael Freilich, the only Jewish Member of Parliament in Belgium, was present alongside the Prime Minister. “Even in difficult times, it is heartening to see that the country’s most senior political leader is personally committed to the future of his Jewish fellow citizens,” he said.

One of the key topics discussed was the possible appointment of a special envoy to combat antisemitism, a proposal that still requires consensus among government coalition partners. The Prime Minister reportedly remarked: “Until that time, I will be your envoy to combat antisemitism,” A statement that was met with broad agreement among those present.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Bart De Wever confirmed that he has accepted the invitation to deliver the keynote address at the annual commemoration of the deportation of the Jewish community during the Holocaust, to be held in Antwerp on May 6.