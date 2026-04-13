UK topped per capita antisemitic assaults in 2025, report finds

The United Kingdom had in 2025 the highest per capita rate of real-life antisemitic assaults of any country with a large Jewish community, according to a report published Monday by Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating antisemitism.

The report, published on the eve of Israel’s national day of commemoration for the victims of the Holocaust, said that “high and sustained levels of antisemitic activity“ were recorded in several areas, “with a notable concentration in a select number of countries: the United States, the U.K., Australia, France, Canada and Germany.”

The United Kingdom topped the chart of violent antisemitic incidents per capita with 121 cases in a country with a Jewish population of 292,000, as per the figure cited in the report. The Institute for Jewish Policy Research (JPR) estimates that the U.K. has 313,000 people who self-identify as Jewish—a figure that still puts the United Kingdom at the top of the per capita chart.

The United States had the highest absolute number of incidents with 273 cases, but the lowest of any country outside Israel with a large Jewish community (of over 100,000 people.) The ministry estimated that the United States had 7.6 million Jews, whereas the JPR says the United States has about 6.3 million people who self-identify as Jewish. The United States had the lowest number per capita of violent incidents under both estimates.

After the United Kingdom, Australia, with 117,000 Jews according to the ministry’s estimate and that of the JPR, had the highest per capita rate of violent antisemitic attacks, with 45 cases. France followed Australia in the per capita chart, followed by Canada. The data were collected from official statistics and those of credible watchdog groups, the authors wrote.

On Dec. 14, two jihadists killed 15 people in Bondi Beach, Sydney. They were among 20 people who died in antisemitic attacks outside Israel, according to the report.

Another two victims died in the Oct. 2 jihadist terrorist attack on a synagogue in Manchester in the United Kingdom. The remaining three fatalities occurred in the United States: The slaying of two Israeli embassy employees in May 2025 in Washington, D.C., and a woman in Boulder, Colorado, by a man who used a flamethrower and firebombs against pro-Israel demonstrators in June.

“Antisemitic activity is more intensive in countries with established Jewish communities,” the report states. The authors also wrote that, “Due to differences in national reporting standards, influenced by the level of democracy and cultural norms in each country, a high level of confidence may not be attributed to the comparison of recorded data between different countries.”

The report also states that the social network X alone saw about 124 million antisemitic posts in 2025 and about 4,000 anti-Israel rallies worldwide, with about 360 of them classified by the ministry as involving a “high risk factor.”

The report’s authors also noted 10 countries whose governments had made meaningful attempts to combat antisemitism, starting with the United States.

“The U.S. implemented the National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism, expanded security funding, and increased enforcement against hate crimes,” the report’s authors wrote, adding that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump “increased enforcement of antisemitism protections by using funding mechanisms, visa restrictions, and immigration measures.” Also noted were efforts by the governments of Argentina, Austria, Germany and Italy, along with the United Kingdom, Australia and France.