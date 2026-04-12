By Yossi Lempkowicz

In the latest edition of European Coalition for Israel’s monthly European Report, which was recorded in the European Parliament in Brussels, I hosted Spanish MEP Antonio López-Istúriz White and Euopean Coalition for Israel Founding Director Tomas Sandell for a very interesting discussion on the consequences of the war against the Iranian regime and the EU’s reactions.

A member of the European People’s Party (EPP), the largest political group in the EU assembly, MEP Lopez Isturiz sits as an MEP since 2004. He is a member of the influential foreign affairs committee and chaired for several years the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Israel.

The discussion raised the question what will the Middle East look like once the war is over, why there is still no regime change in Iran, the consequences for Europe and it’s allies in the region like the Gulf states and Europe’s stance that ”this is not our war.”