At EU Foreign Ministers meeting, Ireland pushes for total ban on trade from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria

The European Commission has prepared a document outlining three options, including an import licensing system for settlement goods, punitive tariffs designed to price them out of the EU market and an outright ban.

The Commission has been accused by some member states of ‘’dragging its feet’’ when it comes to these options and of having a different legal interperation on whether such ban would be considered as trade measures, which would require only a qualified majority vote of EU member states, or a sanction, which needs unanimity of the 27 member states.

While Ireland, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg believe that a qualified majority is sufficient for such a ban, Germanyn and Italy share the European Commission’s position that unanimity legally required.

Ireland, the country which chairs the EU Council of Ministers since July 1, is advocating a full EU ban on trade of products from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), together with several EU member states, including Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Such a measure is one of three options that are on the table of EU Foreign Ministers who arte meeting Monday in Brussels. The options paper has been prepared by the European Commission following pressure from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and several member states.

The Commission document outlines three options, including an import licensing system for settlement goods, punitive tariffs designed to price them out of the EU market and an outright ban on imports originating in Israeli settlements, which are the EU consider ‘’illegal under international law.”

But while the paper lays out the technical options for imposing trade measures on Israel, the Commission believes such a move would constitute a political step rather than a simple economic measure, partly because of the tiny amount of trade the EU does with settlements.

The Commission has been accused by some member states of ‘’dragging its feet’’ when it comes to these options and of having a different legal interperation on whether such ban would be considered as trade measures, which would require only a qualified majority vote of EU member states, or a sanction, which needs unanimity of the 27 member states.

‘’I believe the legal advice (from the EU Council) is clear that that could happen and that this can be done under the qualified majority vote,’’ said Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee as she arrived at the Foreign Affairs Council.

This position is shared by Spain and the Netherlands ; ‘’From our point of view, these are trade measures and therefore require a qualified majority,” said Dutch Foreign Minister, Tom Berendsen,

Upon arriving, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot criticized the Commission’s document outlining the options which, he said,’’ressembles more of a bone to chew on than a genuine willingness to move forward.’’

His Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel expressed the same disappointment : ‘’I feel that today we will find a reason to not take a vote. But I want to remind you that there are elections in October in Israel. Are we really waiting to change for finally not to be able to change?’’

“We must ban trade with Israeli settlements,” stated unsurprisingky Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares.

Asked about her preferred option, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said: ‘’It really doesn’t matter who is my preferred option because I tried to put together the 27 where we have a common ground. There has been a lot of asks and requests from the member states regarding the ban of the trade with the illegal settlements, and let’s see if these options that have been provided now will have a stronger push from member states. Everybody agrees that the situation in the West Bank is really untowardable, and it’s also clear that we are all supporting the two-state solution. What is happening in West Bank is actually making it more and more impossible that this two-state solution ever can come to effect.’’

The EU appears, as always, divided on Israel.

German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadephul said his country shares the European Commission’s position that unanimity is required.

Italy also tempered the ambitions of the member states seeking swift progress. “We are examining the proposal, and we’ll see what it looks like,” declared Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani , before ruling out the idea of a qualified‑majority vote. The measure targeting settlers and settlements, he argued, “should be approved unanimously, since this is a political choice, not a commercial one.” ‘’We are not prejudicially opposed, but I don’t know whether a decision can be taken before the elections in Israel.”

General elections in Israel are set for October 27.