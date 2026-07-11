Algorithm of hate: Europe’s imperative to act on online antisemitism and extremism.

At a meeting in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the Combat Antisemitism Moverment movement and French MEP Céline Imart called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to establish a Coordination Network Against Online Racism and Antisemitism (CNORA)

Members of the European Parliament, EU institutions representatives, civil society figures and leading policy experts met this week in Strasbourg, to discuss the growing threat of online antisemitism and racism across Europe.

As AI, algorithms and digital platforms increasingly shape public discourse, they also accelerate the spread of antisemitism, hate and extremism.

The meeting was hosted by the Combat Antisemitism Moverment (CAM) and French MEP Céline Imart from the European People’s Partty group, together with the European Jewish Association (EJA) and International Movement for Peace and Coexistence (IMPAC) on the sidelines of the European Parliament plenary session. It explored e platform accountability and Europe’s response to protecting democratic values in the digital age.

On this occasion, they called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to establish a Coordination Network Against Online Racism and Antisemitism (CNORA) modeled on France’s PHAROS system under the leadership of the French Ministry of the Interior.

“The Digital Services Act marked an important step forward, but regulation alone is no longer enough. Europe must now move from regulation to operational coordination. CNORA would provide the framework needed for member states to share information in real time, coordinate responses, and better protect our citizens,’’ said Shannon Seban, CAM Executive Director of European Affairs.

“With PHAROS, France has an effective reporting tool, managed by specialized police officers and gendarmes. It is time for every Member State to establish an equivalent system, and above all for these national platforms to finally be coordinated at the European level,’’ she added.

The new initiative comes at a time when antisemitism continues to surge across Europe. CAM’s Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) documented 2,962 antisemitic incidents in Europe in 2025, representing a nearly 50-percent increase from the previous year.

MEP Imart said: “Without this European coordination, each Member State will continue to act in isolation against content that spreads instantly across the continent. We cannot allow hatred to operate with seamless logistics while protection remains trapped in bureaucracy. Protecting our citizens from online hate requires tools equal to the challenge. This is an issue of security, dignity, and European digital sovereignty.”

A guest of honor at the meeting was European Parliament Vice-President, Italian MEP Pina Picierno, who said: ” Europe must act, not just speak.We need policies that match the reality we face with online hate and radicalization, backed by real tools and real accountability for platforms not legislation alone.’’

During the discussion, Jonathan Boyd, Executive Director of the Institute for Jewish Policy Research (JPR), presented the latest antisemitism-related trends and challenges in Europe and the digital sphere.