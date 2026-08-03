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Singapore bans British band over Palestinian flag

By No Comments1 Min Read

Two members of the trip-hop group displayed an unauthorized emblem during a concert, which prompted a police investigation.

By JNS staff
An image of Gaza is displayed in the background during a Massive Attack concert at the Rock en Seine festival in Saint-Cloud, France, Aug. 24, 2024. Photo by Sandrine Marty/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
An image of Gaza is displayed in the background during a Massive Attack concert at the Rock en Seine festival in Saint-Cloud, France, Aug. 24, 2024. Photo by Sandrine Marty/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.

Singapore has barred British trip-hop band Massive Attack from performing in the city-state after two members unfurled a Palestinian flag during a concert, AFP reported on Saturday.

Police said two members were issued stern warnings and banned from re-entering Singapore after an investigation found they had breached rules on Wednesday against displaying foreign emblems without permission.

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