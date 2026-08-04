Swastika incident captures Spain’s Jew-hate problem, group says

Spain is one of several European Union member countries that have intervened in South Africa’s 2023 lawsuit accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, widely understood as an endorsement of the disputed suit. Sánchez, the prime minister, last year called Israel a “genocidal state.” Jerusalem has accused Madrid of fomenting the surge in antisemitic hatred.

Maimonides, also known by the Hebrew acronym Rambam or Rabbi Moses ben Maimon, was a 12th-century philosopher, physician and rabbinic scholar. In addition to Spain, he also lived in Morocco and died in Egypt in 1204.