Dutch court rejects bid to bar Kanye West from entering country

A Dutch judge on Wednesday dismissed a Jewish group’s petition to bar the entry into the country of the rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, who was allowed in even before the ruling was issued.

The judge who issued the ruling said there was no clear indication that West’s entry to the Netherlands and his concerts in Arnhem planned for June 6 and 8 would lead to violence or illegal activity, the Het Parool daily reported.

West, an American celebrity who has a history of making antisemitic statements, was seen in an Amsterdam restaurant on Wednesday, before the ruling was issued and while it was pending, the news site nu.nl reported.

The Central Jewish Board (CJO) of the Netherlands had filed a petition requesting an injunction against issuing him a visa.

The chairman of the Central Jewish Board, Chanan Hertzberger, said in a statement that he felt disappointed by the court’s ruling but nonetheless respected it. Authorities should have followed the example of France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland, whose governments banned West from performing on his European tour this summer, Hertzberger added.

“The most troubling thing today was not that a judge ruled against us, but that it had to be brought before a judge. The people who had the power to bar Ye, the Minister [of Interior Pieter Heerma]and the mayor [of Arnhem Ahmed Marcouch]did not use that power. They considered the inconvenience of legal proceedings outweighed the safety of the people they are supposed to protect. That is the real outcome of today.”

West has apologized several times for some of his antisemitic language and symbolism.

In 2022, he told Fox News that Planned Parenthood, which facilitates abortions, “was made by Margaret Sanger, a known eugenic[ist]with the KKK, to control the Jew population,” adding that by “Jew” he meant blacks, who are the real Jews, according to the worldview he represented.

“West perpetuated the myth that Planned Parenthood was part of a conspiracy to limit the growth of the Black population by preventing the birth of Black children. But instead of saying the Black population, he called it the ‘Jew population,’” the American Jewish Committee said at the time.

Also in 2022, West wrote on social media: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

In May 2025, West released a song titled “Heil Hitler.” He also has advertised swastika T-shirts on his website.

On Jan. 26, 2026, West took out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal apologizing for his behavior, blaming it on bipolar disorder. “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite,” he wrote. “I love Jewish people.”