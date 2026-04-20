Israeli envoy: Swedish authorities tolerating ‘open antisemitism’ on Stockholm streets

“Open acts of antisemitism, week after week in the streets of Stockholm. The same centuries-old stereotypes and blood libels, repackaged by replacing ‘Jews’ with ‘Zionists,’” Nevo Kulman wrote on X.

He was responding to footage circulating online of a “protest” in the Swedish capital, in which anti-Israel activists staged a scene appearing to depict a Jewish man—wearing a kippah and covered in blood—threatening to slit the throat of a Palestinian woman, as the crowd chanted, “Crush Zionism.”