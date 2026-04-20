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Israeli envoy: Swedish authorities tolerating ‘open antisemitism’ on Stockholm streets

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“Open acts of antisemitism, week after week in the streets of Stockholm. The same centuries-old stereotypes and blood libels, repackaged by replacing ‘Jews’ with ‘Zionists,’” Nevo Kulman wrote on X.

“The same centuries-old stereotypes and blood libels, repackaged by replacing ‘Jews’ with ‘Zionists,’” Ziv Nevo Kulman wrote on X.

By JNS

Swedish authorities continue to tolerate open acts of antisemitism on the streets of Stockholm, as freedom of expression is weaponized to promote hate and incitement against Jews, Israel’s Ambassador to Sweden, Ziv Nevo Kulman, said on Sunday.

“Open acts of antisemitism, week after week in the streets of Stockholm. The same centuries-old stereotypes and blood libels, repackaged by replacing ‘Jews’ with ‘Zionists,’” Nevo Kulman wrote on X.

He was responding to footage circulating online of a “protest” in the Swedish capital, in which anti-Israel activists staged a scene appearing to depict a Jewish man—wearing a kippah and covered in blood—threatening to slit the throat of a Palestinian woman, as the crowd chanted, “Crush Zionism.”

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