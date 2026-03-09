International law doesn’t match modern threats, says Israel’s EU ambassador

The international law may need to be “updated” to reflect modern security threats, Israel’s ambassador to the European Union, Avi Nir-Feldklein, said in an intervuiew with Euractiv.

“We’re in a totally different world,” Nir-Feldklein he said, pointing to terrorism and hybrid warfare.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the U.S.-Israeli attacks on the Iranian regime took place “outside” international law because it was not endorsed by the U.N.

“I can envy those countries that are not under such a threat that they can pursue a beautiful philosophy, but they are not in our position when the sword is on our neck. I wish they would never understand our reality,” the ambassador said.

The Iranian threat to Israel was existential, both from its nuclear programme and its production of ballistic missiles, he added.

Israel’s goal is to “create the conditions for the people of Iran to try to see if they want to have a regime change,” he said.

Iran could also seek to orchestrate terror attacks in Europe to push leaders to press the US to halt the conflict.

