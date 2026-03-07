“I’ll kill you on the Koran”: 14-year Jewish girl assaulted by three teenagers near Paris

In addition to extremely serious insults and threats, the teenager was beaten, particularly in the face. She was taken to the hospital by emergency services and was in a state of shock.

A 14-year-old Jewish girl was violently attacked by three other teenagers on Friday afternoon in Sarcelles, near Paris, police said.

She was insulted, threatened with death and beaten by her attackers.

The incident took place in the late afternoon around 6:30 p.m. The 14-year-old girl was approached by three young boys, who asked her why she was not observing Ramadan. When questioned, the victim explained that she was Jewish and was subsequently insulted by the three teenagers. They called her a “dirty Jew” and threatened to kill her, saying, “I’ll kill you on the Koran.”

In addition to these extremely serious remarks, the teenager was beaten, particularly in the face. She was taken to the hospital by emergency services and was in a state of shock.

Two of the attackers, aged 12, were arrested by police on the same evening. An investigation is underway to establish the precise circumstances of the attack and to identify the third individual involved.