Half of US public oppose action against Iran, 77% fear terror attack, per poll

More than three-fourths of U.S. voters say it is likely that America will face a terrorist attack in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to attack Iran, according to a poll released on Monday that shows diminished support for Israel and a majority opposing the president’s handling of the conflict.

In the latest Quinnipiac University Poll, 77% of voters said a terror attack in response to military action against Iran was very likely or somewhat likely, while just 19% said it was not so likely or not likely at all.

A majority of voters—53%—opposed U.S. military action against Iran, with 40% backing it. An even larger majority, 74%, including 52% of Republicans, said they did not want Washington to send ground troops into Iran, while 20% supported it.

In addition, 57% disapproved of the way Trump was handling the situation with Iran, with 38% in approval.

“Voters are unenthusiastic about the air attack on Iran, and there is overwhelming opposition to putting American troops on Iranian soil to fight a ground war,” stated Tim Malloy, a Quinnipiac University polling analyst.

More than six in 10 U.S. voters (62%) said the Trump administration has yet to clearly explain why the president decided to go to war with Iran, with 35% saying the administration did provide a clear explanation.

The opposition to Trump’s Iran policy came even as 55% of voters said that Tehran did not pose an imminent military threat before the current U.S. attack that began on Feb. 28, while 39% said the Islamic Republic did pose such a threat.

American voters said they didn’t think the war would be over soon, with 39% saying it would last a year or more, 3% saying days, 18% saying weeks, and 32% saying months.

“How long will it last? Not days, not weeks, but months, maybe longer. Perhaps compelled by memories of long wars, Americans see no early end to the enormous upheaval in the Middle East,” Malloy said.

As for Israel, 44% said the United States was too supportive of Israel, the highest percentage recorded. Quinnipiac University started asking the question of registered voters in 2017. Another 44% said American support was about right, and 5% said it was not enough.

The survey of 1,002 self-identified registered voters was conducted March 6-8 and had a margin of error of +/- 3.8 percentage points.