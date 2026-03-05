Muslim Brotherhood threat to European security highlighted in European Parliament

A high-level conference attended by several hundred people convened Wednesday in the European Parliament brought together diverse voices to address the growing security challenges associated with the Muslim Brotherhood’s influence across Europe, writes EUToday.

Entitled “Protecting Europe: Exposing the Growing Threat of the Muslim Brotherhood,” was chaired by Patricia Teitelbaum, president of the organising body IMPAC (International Movement forPeace and Coexistence).

The event was hosted by Members of the European Parliament Bert-Jan Ruissen from the Netherlands and European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group, and Czech Republic Tomáš Zdechovský from the European People’s Party (EPP).

They made short speeches, as did ECR Vice-President Charlie Weimers MEP, from Sweden, who referred to the report he had commissioned in 2025 called ‘Unmasking the Muslim Brotherhood’.

The conference served as a platform for representatives from Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Kurdish, Druze, Iranian, and other communities affected by Islamist ideologies to unite in a call for enhanced measures against terrorism and extremism.

Participants emphasised the importance of distinguishing between Islam as a faith and the Muslim Brotherhood as a political entity, advocating for the separation of religion from politics to safeguard democratic values and human rights.

The event opened with an act of remembrance, where members of these communities made brief statements regarding murders, violations, displacements and atrocities committed by those adhering the MB’s jihadist worldview against them. They lit candles in memory of the victims, and for those such as the thousands of Yezidi girls and women still held captive by jihadists.

Jewish blacksmith and artist Yaron Bob was due to present a special artwork to the European Parliament, but could not do so due to flights being cancelled from the Middle East due to the war against the Iranian regime. Attendees saw a brief video he has made, showing his creation, a hand breaking through the ground holding a broken olive branch.

A key speaker at the event was Imam Mohammad Tawhidi, widely known as the “Imam of Peace”; a governing member of the Global Imams Council. In an impassioned address, Imam Tawhidi underscored the need for States to afford equal protection to places of worship and social venues, stating: “The State must protect mosques and nightclubs equally.”

He highlighted the Muslim Brotherhood’s infiltration into educational institutions, claiming that it has led to the dissemination of Islamist ideologies among a significant portion of students.

Imam Tawhidi also critiqued the term “Islamophobia,” arguing that it is often misused to shield political ideologies from scrutiny, and distinguished between legitimate concerns over terrorism and unfounded prejudices against Muslims.

Other notable contributors included Dr. Tommaso Virgili from the Transatlantic Institute of the American Jewish Committee, who presented research on how certain non-governmental organisations and communities inadvertently support the Muslim Brotherhood through initiatives aimed at combating perceived social injustices. Dr. Virgili described the organisation’s multi-layered structure, including affiliations with groups such as Hamas, and warned against the conflation of criticism with racism.

Dr. Florence Bergeaud-Blackler from the Centre ‘Études et de Recherches Internationales et Francophones ‘warned of the broader implications of markets promoting fundamentalist values, such as the halal industry, and called for public funding to prioritise democracy, freedoms, and gender equality.

Dr. Charles Asher Small, founder of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), welcomed the formation of a broad coalition against what he termed the “tyranny” of the Muslim Brotherhood. He commended the European Union’s recent designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation and pointed to funding sources from Qatar, Turkey, and other entities that sustain such networks.

Ernest Herzog of the World Jewish Congress moderated panels, stressing the erosion of freedoms through complacency and the necessity of heeding the experiences of affected communities. This featured testimonies from victims and activists.

Iranian human rights advocate Sadaf Daneshiza condemned the ideologies linking the Iranian regime and the Muslim Brotherhood, calling for their formal designation as terrorist entities after decades of reported atrocities.

Kurdish journalist Rhodi Mellek advocated for direct engagement between the European

Union and Kurdish communities to foster democratic governance, while Druze activist Rhama Aboras urged practical support, including civilian protection, humanitarian assistance, and access to education.

Additionally, Humaid Almansoori, head of parliamentary affairs from the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates to the European Union, emphasised the promotion of dialogue and the banning of opaque organisations to uphold shared values against exploitation.

The conference aligned with the European Parliament’s ongoing recognition of historical injustices, including the genocide against the Yezidi people, and underscored the urgency of dismantling financial and institutional support for extremist groups.

Participants expressed a collective determination to resist threats to secular democracy, with calls for reforms in funding mechanisms, enhanced scrutiny of educational influences, and increased solidarity with vulnerable populations.

This gathering represents a significant step in fostering interfaith and intercultural cooperation to address security concerns, reinforcing the European Union’s commitment to protecting its citizens and upholding fundamental rights in the face of evolving challenges.