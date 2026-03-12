Explosion at synagogue in Liège appears to be a terrorist act claimed by a pro-Iranian jihadist group

The Belgian federal judicial police are in possession of a video showing the explosion outside the building. It is believed to have been sent by the Harakat Ashab al-Kahf group which is part of the network of Iranian-backed Shia militias in Iraq.

The explosion last Monday outside a synagogue in the city of Liège, east of Belgium, appears more and more to be a terrorist act given the latest information received by investigators in the last few hours.

The explosion was branded as an antisemitic attack by the Belgian authorities.

A pro-Iranian jihadist group claimed responsibility for the explosion.According to Belgian daily La Dernière Heure, the federal judicial police are in possession of a video showing the explosion outside the building. It is believed to have been sent by a jihadist group claiming responsibility for the attack. This group is the pro-Iranian movement Harakat Ashab al-Kahf. It is part of the network of Iranian-backed Shia militias in Iraq.

The video, stamped with a logo, shows an object being placed in front of the synagogue. Accompanied by rhythmic music, a hooded man dressed in black and wearing gloves approaches to film it more closely, and the device explodes, sending flames several meters into the air. A message written in Arabic is also visible below the images.

The video is being analyzed to verify its authenticity. For the time being, the federal prosecutor’s office declined to comment further.

A separate statement bearing the same logo and released on Monday via other channels claims to want to “wage war against the United States and Israel around the world.”

While the explosion early on Monday did not cause any injuries, the damage to the synagogue and the surrounding area was significant. Countless windows were broken within a radius of several dozen meters.

According to preliminary findings, the bomb was homemade. Surveillance camera footage allowed investigators to piece together the sequence of events. At 3:38 a.m., a man in a car stopped in front of the synagogue and placed an object in front of the main door. He turned around and got back in the car. It quickly became apparent that the vehicle’s license plate had been stolen.

The explosion occured as the U.S. has intercepted encrypted communications believed to have originated in Iran that may serve as “an operational trigger” for “sleeper assets” outside the country, according to a federal government alert sent to law enforcement agencies.

The alert cites “preliminary signals analysis” of a transmission “likely of Iranian origin” that was relayed across multiple countries shortly after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a U.S.-Israeli attack on Feb. 28.

The term sleeper assets or cells is used to refer to operatives who reside in a country, living a normal life and working jobs, without attracting attention. These covert groups stay inactive until ordered to act on a mission.

This is the video which is being analyzed by Belgian federal police.