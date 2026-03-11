Spain permanently withdraws its ambassador to Israel

Spain said Tuesday it had permanently withdrawn its ambassador to Israel as relations between Madrid and Jerusalem plunged to a new low over the left-wing Spanish government’s opposition to the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran’s regime.

The Spanish government published an announcement in its official gazette that the ambassador’s position had been terminated, Reuters reported. It quoted Spain’s Foreign ​Ministry as saying its embassy in Tel Aviv ​would be led by a charge d’affaires for the foreseeable ‌future.

Israel brought its ambassador home last year in protest of Spain’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar criticized the Spanish policy at the time, calling it “antisemitic.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, leading one of Europe’s most anti-Israel governments as he concomitantly faces domestic pressure from ongoing corruption allegations.

The Socialist leader has also angered U.S. President Donald Trump for refusing to let the United States use their military base for strikes against Iran.