Yael Awards in Vienna highlight investment in Jewish identity across diverse European realities

Jewish educators and community leaders from across Europe gathered last week at Vienna’s Hofburg Palace for the 2026 Yael Awards, an international program dedicated exclusively to excellence in Jewish education. More than 200 participants took part, representing communities with very different local realities, yet united by a shared focus on strengthening Jewish identity through education.

A global foundation focused on education as infrastructure

The Yael Awards are convened by the Yael Foundation, a global philanthropic organization working with 130 schools and educational programs across 45 countries. The Foundation supports Jewish education through long-term partnerships, direct engagement with educators, and a global network designed to raise standards and increase collaboration and knowledge sharing among schools in diverse communities.

In recent years, the Yael Foundation has expanded beyond supporting existing institutions to building full-scale Yael Schools designed as long-term anchors for Jewish education. A new Jewish school in Limassol, Cyprus, is currently under construction as part of a €70 million project and is on track to open in phases. Another Yael School is planned in Lisbon, Portugal, slated to open in 2027, marking the country’s first Jewish school in centuries. Foundation leaders indicated that additional Yael Network schools are planned, with France among the next regions under consideration as the network continues to grow.

European award winners reflect diverse educational needs

This year’s award recipients reflected the diversity of Jewish life in Europe today, with each program addressing a distinct educational need.

The Ibn Gabirol School in Madrid received the prestigious Academic Excellence Award, for its ability to balance rigorous academics, Jewish learning, and respect for diversity, creating a shared educational space for families from varied backgrounds.

Beth Habad Canton Vert in France received Jewish Experience of the Year for creating consistent and engaging Jewish programming for teens outside the formal school framework.

Chai Preschool in Zurich was named Preschool of the Year for integrating Jewish values into early childhood education and maintaining a strong focus on pedagogy from the earliest years.

Merkos School in Milan received the Alumni Engagement Award for sustaining long-term relationships with graduates and treating alumni as an extension of the school’s educational mission.

Vienna’s Sephardic Community Afterschool was named Youth Program of the Year for creating an inclusive educational framework that brings together Jewish youth from Haredi and secular backgrounds, as well as Sephardic, Ashkenazi, Bukharian, and other communities.

Simcha School in Kyiv received Innovator of the Year for developing adaptive educational models that allowed learning and communal connection to continue under unstable and challenging conditions.

Addressing antisemitism through long-term capacity

The awards took place amid ongoing concern about antisemitism across parts of Europe. Participants emphasized that Jewish communities face very different environments. In cities such as Sofia, Riga, and Tallinn, educators described the challenge of sustaining Jewish life in small or emerging communities. In Oslo, leaders spoke about maintaining communal life and visibility in a highly charged political environment while remaining committed to continuity.

These varied conditions shaped the tone of the gathering. Antisemitism was addressed directly, but it was not the sole lens through which Jewish education was viewed. Discussions focused on long-term capacity, leadership, and identity formation, emphasizing that strong schools matter in every context.

“Real change doesn’t happen in headlines or campaigns,” said Naomi Kovitz, COO of the Yael Foundation. “It happens through education, relationships, and daily choices that help people feel rooted and connected. That’s why investing in Jewish identity through schools and communities matters.”

Honoring influence and hosting with purpose

In addition to the educational awards, the Yael Foundation presented the Influence for Good Award to UK-based educator and author Dov Forman, recognized for his work advancing Holocaust education and Jewish history through storytelling and digital platforms. His work was cited as an example of how education can shape public understanding while remaining true to Jewish experience.

For Vienna’s Jewish community, hosting the awards carried particular significance.

“Hosting the Yael Awards was a moment of deep pride for the Vienna Jewish community,” said Michael Galibov, Vice President of the Jewish Community of Vienna. “It highlighted our commitment to Jewish life, education, and global dialogue. The recognition of the Sephardic Community Center is especially meaningful, honoring the vibrancy, resilience, and cultural richness that Sephardic heritage has brought to our community for more than 50 years.”

The ceremony was hosted by Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard, whose presence added energy and moments of shared attention while keeping the evening centered on education and purpose.

A measured message about the Jewish future

Taken together, the Yael Awards offered a snapshot of Jewish education across Europe today. Communities are investing in identity, leadership, and standards not as a reaction to pressure, but as a source of confidence and continuity. The message from Vienna was measured and clear. Jewish education remains a foundation of Jewish life, shaped locally and strengthened through shared commitment.