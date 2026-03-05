EU and Gulf countries call on Iran ‘to cease immediately its indiscriminate attacks across the region’

During a video conference aimed at discussing the escalation in the Middle East and Iran’s attacks against the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, European Union and Gulf countries Foreign Ministers ‘’strongly ‘’ condemned ‘’the unjustifiable Iranian attacks against the GCC countries which threaten regional and global security’’ and called on Iran ‘’to cease immediately its indiscriminate attacks across the region.’’

In a statement, they “affirmed that the GCC states have the right to take all necessary measures to defend themselves.’’

The Ministers ‘’recalled that they consistently urged Iran to curb its nuclear programme and ballistic missile programme, refrain from destabilising activities in the region and in Europe, and to cease the appalling violence against its own people.’’

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who chaired the talks together with Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, , said the EU was looking to help Gulf nations fend off Iranian drone strikes but she warned supplies of relevant kit might be limited, with high demand both in Ukraine and now the Middle East.

“Everybody has the need for air defense.So there is really a problem with production,” she told journalists in Brussels ahead of the meeting, adding Europe needed to “speed up” production.

“I’m worried that the capabilities are limited,” she said.

”What we see in the Middle East are the same drones that are attacking Kiev every day. They are now attacking also the Middle East. Ukraine can help the Gulf countries because they have developed drone interceptors and drone protection so we can see also how we can put these things together to help the countries to fight back the drone drone attacks,”