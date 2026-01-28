Will France and Spain maintain their opposition to labeling the IRGC as a terrorist group?

A response to this question is expected on Thursday when EU Foreign Ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss new sanctions against the Iranian regime for its deadly répression of nationwide protests calling for a regime change.

Will France and Spain lift their opposition to a new push for the European Union to list the Islamic Revolution Guard Corp (IRGC), the so-called Pasdaran, as a terrorist organization ?

The IRGC is accused of orchestrating the répression, supplying weapons to Russia, launching ballistic missiles at Israel and maintaining close ties with proxies such as Hezbollah, Hamas and Yemen’s Houthis.

According to well informed sources, a majority of the 27 EU member states are supporting the idea of blacklisting the IRGC, which is largely seen as the main source of repression which has led to thousands people killed since the the protests started end of December.

Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Austria and the Baltic states are among those who are pushing for the move which is also urged by the European Parliament. EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas is also said to be supporting the idea but the final decision is in the hands of the ministers. Unanimity among the member states is needed for a terrorist designation. As of Wednesday, no change was in sight regarding the negative position of France and Spain.

Adding the IRGC to the EU’s terror list would be “a clear symbol” of support for Iranians, according to Hannah Neumann, a Green MEP who chairs the European Parliament’s Delegation for relations with Iran.

“We are saying they are a terrorist organization, which they are, and we express solidarity with the protesters,” she added. “They have shot people in the face.”

Time magazine on Sunday cited two senior Iranian health ministry officials saying at least 30,000 people had been killed in street clashes across Iranian cities. The Guardian reported a similar figure of 30,000 deaths on 7 January, citing its sources, and added that a large number of people had disappeared.

Earlier this week, Italy changed its stance and joined this pro-labeling camp. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated he would be asking Thursday at the Brussels meeting ‘’in coordination with other partners the EU to designate the IRGC as a terrorist group as well as individual sanctions against those responsible for these heinous acts,”. “The losses suffered by the civilian population during the protests demand a clear response,” wrote Tajani, who also serves as deputy premier in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s governing coalition, in a post on X.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar praised Tajani’s announcement as an “important statement,” calling on the EU “to make the necessary and moral decision.’’

Sa’ar on Jan. 14 urged France to back E.U. designation of the IRGC. Sa’ar made the appeal during a phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, according to a statement from Jerusalem’s top diplomat.

“For decades, the IRGC has acted to spread terror and destabilization in the Middle East and beyond,” stated Sa’ar. “Now, they are leading the murderous repression of the Iranian people, who are fighting for their freedom.”

The minister continued: “Designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization by the E.U. would be both a moral and an effective step, and would send a clear message to the Iranian people: We hear your voice. You are not alone.”

The United States designated the IRGC a foreign terrorist organization in 2019, followed by Canada and Australia, but the European Union has resisted similar measures despite ongoing debate among member states.

French officials said that listing the IRGC would be largely symbolic, as many of its members are already subject to EU sanctions under three categories: human rights abuses, nuclear proliferation, and military support for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Regarding Spain, some sources in Madrid said the opposition to listing the IRGC comes from the links between Podemos, the extreme-left party which is part of Spain’s coalition government, and the Iranian regime.

While listing the IRGC is still unlikely because of the lack of unanimity, EU Foreign Ministers are preparing to approve asset freezes and visa bans on 21 individuals and entities, including high-ranking IRGC members.

But listing the IRGC would deal a major blow to the Iranian regime and would represent an additional sign of support for the Iranian people.

Founded in 1979 by Ayatollah Khomeini, the architect of the Islamic Republic, the IRGC is Iran’s elite military group encompassing ground forces, a navy, an air force and an intelligence apparatus, accountable only to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. A total of around 130,000 members.

The IRGC’s reach extends far beyond the Middle East, posing a clear threat to U.S. interests and European security. Through the Quds Force, it has orchestrated attacks on American personnel, diplomats, and civilians, including assassinations, bombings, and the use of proxy militias in Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere.

In Europe, the IRGC and its proxies actively support networks that conduct fundraising, smuggling, and terrorist operations, including the shipment of advanced weapons and explosives.

One main target is Iranian expatriates and those perceived as opponents of the regime. Inter alia, the organization is responsible for kidnappings, assassinations, and threats against Iranian activists and dual nationals.