‘The end of the Ayatollah must signal the end of the age of dictators in Iran’, says Roberta Metsola

Is the EU in favor of a regime change in Iran ?

On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen appeared to back such a regime change in line with Israel and the US, saying that the “risk of further escalation is real. This is why a credible transition in Iran is urgently needed.”

” After 47 years, it must be time for freedom,’’ wrote European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in a post on X, in a reference to the elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader in a military strike on Saturday.

She added: ‘’For all those murdered, executed and forcibly disappeared; For all those children made to grow up in fear of the regime’s shackles; For all those mothers forced to comb through bloody basements piled high with the bodies of innocents as they searched for loved ones; For the generations of Iranians who had to flee their homes and live in exile; For every political prisoner tortured, executed or unjustly imprisoned; For women, life, liberty. For Jina Mahsa Amini. For every voice forever silenced; For every son summarily hanged from a crane in a public square; For every innocent European held hostage in horrific conditions by the terrorists in the IRGC; For all the victims of the proxies of terror that the regime trained, financed, supplied and supported as they murdered thousands across the Middle East and the world over the last two generations; For all those for whom the struggle for freedom is not political or a cause célèbre but existential; For all those who want the people of Iran to bask in light rather than remain shrouded in darkness; Now, Iran must be free.’’

In a statement Monday morning, at a signing ceremony with the Swiss President, von der Leyen made a short statement in which she stressed that the developments in the Middle East ‘’are deeply concerning.’’ ‘’I was in touch with nine Middle East leaders over the weekend and several European leaders. The situation remains volatile,’’ she added.

She said that ‘’most importantly, there is a renewed hope for the oppressed people of Iran and we strongly support their right to determine their own future.’’

‘’We must work hard to de-escalate and stop the conflict spreading,’’ she added, in a reference to attacks targeting the British airbase in Cyprus, a strike on the Saudi Aramco oil facilit. She also condemned ‘’in the strongest terms these reckless and indiscriminate attacks by Iran and its proxies against sovereign territories across the region.’’

She said ‘’the only lasting solution is a diplomatic one, and this means a credible transition for Iran, the definite halt to both the nuclear and ballistic programs, and an end to destabilizing activities in the region.’’

The Security College of the European Commission will meet Monday afternoon to discuss the situaton. ‘’We must be prepared for the fallout from these recent events,’’ von der Leyen said.

On Sunday, EU Foreign Affairs Ministers held an informal discussion via video conference on the situation in Iran and the Middle East, following the breakout of war between the US, Israel and Iran.

‘’Ministers expressed utmost concern for the situation and called for maximum restraint, protection of civilians and full respect of international law, including the principles of the United Nations Charter, and international humanitarian law.’’

The ministerial discussion also touched on outreach to partners in the region, possible economic consequences of the crisis and its consular dimension.

At the end of the meeting, the Council issued the following EU27 statement on the developments in the Middle East :

‘’The European Union follows developments in Iran and the Middle East with utmost concern. The European Union has adopted extensive sanctions in response to the actions of Iranian authorities, whether their brutal repression and human rights violations against the Iranian people or threats to the region and to European and international security, through Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, and its support for armed groups in the Middle East. We will continue to protect EU security and interests, including through additional sanctions. The European Union has consistently urged Iran to end Iran’s nuclear programme, curb its ballistic missile programme, refrain from destabilizing activities in the region and in Europe, and to cease the appalling violence and repression against its own people.

We call for maximum restraint, protection of civilians and full respect of international law, including the principles of the United Nations Charter, and international humanitarian law. The Middle East stands to lose greatly from any drawn-out war. Iran’s attacks and violation of sovereignty of a number of countries in the region are inexcusable. Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes. We express our solidarity with partners in the region that have been attacked or affected. We reiterate our commitment to regional stability and to the protection of civilian life.

We remain in close contact with partners in the region to contribute to de-escalation and reaffirm the steadfast commitment of the European Union and its member states to safeguarding regional security and stability. The European Union will continue to contribute to all diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and to bring about a lasting solution to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Full cooperation by Iran with the International Atomic Energy Agency as well as adherence to Iran’s legal obligations under Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement are crucial, and nuclear safety is a critical priority. Preservation of maritime security and respect of freedom of navigation are also of utmost importance.

The EU and its member states are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of EU citizens in the region, including by activating the EU Civil Protection Mechanism if necessary.

The events unfolding in Iran must not lead to an escalation that could threaten the Middle East, Europe and beyond, with unpredictable consequences, also in the economic sphere. The disruption of critical waterways, like the Strait of Hormuz, must be avoided.

The EU reiterates its solidarity with the Iranian people and strongly supports their fundamental aspirations for a future where their universal human rights and fundamental freedoms are fully respected.’’

Sa’ar: Europe doesn’t have a unified position

In an interview with Euronews on Sunday, Israeli Foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar said Europe “does not have unified position” on what role it should play in Iran.

Asked whether Israel sought to keep Europe on the margins, Sa’ar said internal divisions within EU member states had kept them out of critical exchanges of operational details, unlike the United States, which the minister described as his country’s greatest ally.

“In Europe, you have all kinds of approaches,” he told Euronews. “You have countries like the Czech Republic which is strongly supporting this operation and then you have Spain, which is standing with all the tyrants of the world.”

On Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was among the most critical voices in Europe, suggesting the US-Israeli strikes on Iran risk plunging the region into total war.

“We reject the unilateral military action of the United States and Israel, which represents an escalation and contributes to a more uncertain and hostile international order,” Sánchez said Saturday. The Spanish PM reiterated that message on Sunday.

Sa’aar said Israel considers the operation “fully justified” citing the right to self-defense from a regime that “has called for the destruction of Israel” and lashed at the Spanish prime minister for sending an “anti-Israeli, anti-American message.”