Kaja Kallas : ’The Holocaust stands as the darkest chapter in human history’

In a statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Vice President of the European Commission stresses that the EU ‘’plays an important role in the global fight against antisemitism,’’ mentioning safeguarding Jewish life and cultural heritage, as well as strengthening Holocaust remembrance.

‘’Eighty-one years after the end of the Second World War, we are witnessing the highest levels of antisemitism worldwide since the Shoah,’’ writes EU foreign affairs chief and vice president of the European Commission Kaja Kallas in a statement on International Holocaist Remembrance Day.

‘’From terror attacks such as those witnessed on Bondi Beach to harassment, vandalism, and threats against Jewish communities, antisemitism is manifesting with renewed visibility and brutality,’’ she adds.

‘’Today, these threats are also taking new and disturbing forms. Among them is the use of AI-generated content to blur the line between fact and fiction, distort historical truth, and undermine our collective memory.’’

‘’The Holocaust stands as the darkest chapter in human history. Today we honour the memory of the six million Jews, Roma and Sinti, and countless others who were systematically and senselessly murdered by the Nazi regime. They were killed for who they were, because of their ethnicity, nationality, religion or beliefs.’’

Stressing that the The EU ‘’plays an important role in the global fight against antisemitism,’’ she mentions safeguarding Jewish life and cultural heritage, as well as strengthening Holocaust remembrance.

‘’The EU works closely with partners on programmes that support teachers to confront antisemitism in classrooms. It also acts to counter antisemitic hate speech and disinformation online, including through digital literacy initiatives that help young people identify and challenge antisemitic narratives.’’

‘’The alarming rise in antisemitism has been matched by a surge in racism, intolerance, and hatred. This is why this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day carries even greater urgency. Remembrance is not only about honouring the victims, is it also a warning to the living of where hatred, denial, and indifference can lead.-,’’ Kallas says.