France and Spain will finally support an EU blacklisting of the IRGC

EU Foreign Ministers set to label the ‘Pasdaran’ as a terrrorist group

A day before a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Brussels, France and Spain, the two countries who were blocking a proposal to label the Islamic Revolution Guard Corp (IRGC), the so-called Pasdaran, as a terrorist group for the violent crackdown on Iranians protesting the mullahs regime, signalled that they changed their mind.

“France supports the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the European list of terrorist organisations,” said the Elysée Palace on Wednesday evening.

“There can be no impunity for those responsible for crimes against the Iranian people,” said Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. “France will support the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the European Union’s list of terrorist organizations,” he wrote on X.

According to daily Le Parisien, several French MPs wrote to President Emmanuel Macron with a request to make France supporting the IRGC labelling.

Media reports said Thursday that the Spanish government is also expected to back the EU’s move to blacklist the IRGC which will be proposed by Italky at the Foreign Affairs Council.

European Jewish Press is following this major development that would deal a serious blow to the Iranian regime.