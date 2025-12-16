European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to attend Euro-Chanukah celebration in Brussels

The event takes place three days after the murderous attack against Jews celebrating the Festival of Light in Sydney, Australia.

‘’The European Commission has reaffirmed her attendance to celebrate Euro-Chanukah, a meaningful and powerful gesture of solidarity at this moment,’’ said the European Jewish Community Center (EJCC) who is organizing this event together with the European Jewish Association (EJA).

Australia’s ambassador to Belgium and the EU, Angus Campbell, will also be present.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is to attend Wednesday an open-air Euro-Chanukah celebration at Rond-Point Schuman in the EU quarter of Brussels, will express shock, grief and solidarity with the Jewish community following Sunday’s attack against Jews celebrating the Festival of Light in Sydney which left at least 15 people dead and many others injured.

The event in Brussels will be attended by friends of the Jewish community from across Brussels civil society, from all walks of life, including European ambassadors and civil servants.

The event will will feature the lighting of a giant menorah, a candelabrum which in Jewish tradition symbolizes light, resilience and hope, adorned with the European stars., in front of the Berlaymont, the European Commissio’s headquarter.

‘’Today, more than ever, Chanukah reminds us of the power of light over darkness, and of the values of tolerance, education, and a society where no one should fear for who they are,’’ the EJCC says.

‘’In light of the terrorist attack at the Chanukah celebration in Bondi Beach, Sydney we send our heartfelt support and solidarity to our friends at Chabad and to the entire Jewish community.’’

‘’Moments like these remind us of a timeless truth: the darker the moment, the greater the need for light. Hatred seeks to intimidate, to silence, and to push us into the shadows. We refuse to allow that to happen.’’

‘’On the contrary, we double down on our commitment to celebrate, to shine, and to stand proudly and visibly as Jews. We will not shy away from joy because of hatred. Instead, we will respond with greater presence, stronger unity, enhanced security, and even more joy than originally planned,’’ it adds.

The EJCC noted that security ‘’will be exceptionally strong’’ on Wednesday.

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said that European Union Foreign Ministers, who met Monday in Brussels, ‘’also discussed the antisemitic attacks in Australia.’’ ‘’European position is very clear: the rise of antisemitism anywhere in the world must be condemned,’’ she said in remarks following the meeting.

Five decades ago, the giant menorah first appeared in San Francisco’s Union Square. Today, thousands of public menorahs bring Chanukah’s message of miracles, freedom, and faith to every state in the Union and more than 100 countries.