Europe reacts to the Israeli and U.S. military strikes on Iran with ‘great concern’

She spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and other ministers in the region.

Europe reacted to Saturday’s Israeli and U.S. military strikes on Iran’s targets with a warning that the offensive risked widening the conflict across the Middle East.

‘’The latest developments across the Middle East are perilous,’’ wrote EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas in a X post.

‘’Iran’s regime has killed thousands. Its ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, along with support for terror groups, pose a serious threat to global security. The EU has adopted strong sanctions against Iran and supported diplomatic solutions, including on the nuclear issue,’’ she said.

Kallas, who earlier this week welcomed the indirect negotuiations between the U.S. a,d Iran, said that she spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and other ministers in the region. ‘’The EU is also coordinating closely with Arab partners to explore diplomatic paths,’’ she added.

‘’Protection of civilians and international humanitarian law is a priority. Our consular network is fully engaged in facilitating departures for EU citizens. Non-essential EU personnel are being withdrawn from the region,’’ Kallas said adding that the EU’s Aspides naval mission, an EU defensive maritime security operation under the EU Common Security and Defence Policy, ‘’remains on high alert in the Red Sea and stands ready to help keep the maritime corridor open.’’

In a joint statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa called the developments “greatly concerning,” urging all sides to avoid steps that could further inflame tensions or weaken the global non-proliferation framework.

“We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to protect civilians, and to fully respect international law,” the statement reads.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola recalled that the parliament ‘’has long called for the regime in Iran to dismantle its State instruments of oppression, end its support for proxies of terror, abandon its nuclear ambitions and finally allow its people to be free to choose their own destiny.’’

‘’The events unfolding in Iran must not lead to a spiral of escalation that could threaten the Middle East, Europe and beyond,’’ she wrote on X. ‘’The Iranian regime’s attacks this morning on GCC countries are inexcusable and unjustifiable. The regime in Iran must refrain from any further escalation in any targeting of the Gulf States, Israel or European or United States nationals. We are in close contact with partners in the region to try to find ways forward that protects innocent lives, international law and regional stability,’’ she added.

As Kallas mentioned, the EU has adopted sanctions in response to Iran’s human rights violations, the country’s military support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine ((by providing suicide drones) and its nuclear proliferation activities.

Last month, the EU unanimously decided to add the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran to the EU terrorist list.

French president Emmanuel Macron called the strikes an “outbreak of war” that “carries serious consequences for international peace and security.” France, he said, will call for an “urgent meeting” of the United Nations Security Council.

The German government said it was monitoring the situation in Iran, Israel, and the wider Middle East region after being informed about the Israeli strikes on Saturday morning. The German government’s crisis management team is scheduled to meet at noon to discuss the situation in Iran.

In London, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has chaired a Cobra meeting, which involves ministers and officials, to co-ordinate the government’s response to an emerging situation. The British government insisted that the UK did not participate in the strikes.

“Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and that is why we have continually supported efforts to reach a negotiated solution,” a government spokesperson said.

“Our immediate priority is the safety of UK nationals in the region and we will provide them with consular assistance.”

Israel’s Channel 12, citing unnamed Israeli sources, said it “assesses” that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was likely killed in an Israeli strike earlier on Saturday. It says there are “growing indications” to this effect.

There was no official confirmation of the report.

Channel 12 also reported that the strikes have caused “very significant harm” to the leadership of the Iranian regime and its military commanders.