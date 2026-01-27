EU spokesperson welcomes return to Israel of last remaining hostage

Ran Gvili, a 24-year-old Israel Police Special Patrol Unit (Yasam) volunteer died fighting Hamas terrorists at Kibbutz Alumim on Oct. 7, 2023.

’’This has particular resonance today, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which represents the darkest chapter in human history,” said Anouar El Anouni on Tuesday.

An EU spokesperson welcomed the return to Israel of the last deceased hostage in Gaza, Sergent Ran Gvili.

‘’We extend our deepest condolences to his family,’’ said Anouar El Anouni, spokesperson for foreign affairs at the daily EU Commission briefing on Tueday.

He added : ‘’This has particular resonance today, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which represents the darkest chapter in human history.” ”Today we pay tribute to the memory of the six million Jews, Roma, and Sinti, as well as countless others who were systematically and unjustly murdered by the Nazi regime, killed for who they were because of their ethnicity, nationality, religion, or beliefs,” he added in a reference to a statement on the same day by Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative on Foreign Policy.

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday confirmed its soldiers recovered the body of Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, the last remaining hostage, from the Gaza Strip.

“Following the completion of the identification process by the National Center of Forensic Medicine in collaboration with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, IDF representatives informed the family of the hostage Ran Gvili, of blessed memory, that their loved one has been identified and will be laid to rest,” the IDF spokesperson’s unit said.

The IDF has been conducting a large-scale operation since late last week to locate the body of Gvili, a 24-year-old Israel Police Special Patrol Unit (Yasam) volunteer who died fighting Hamas terrorists at Kibbutz Alumim on Oct. 7, 2023.

“Upon completion of this operation, and in accordance with what has been agreed upon with the U.S., Israel will open the Rafah Crossing,” the Israeli Prime Minister Office said.

Jerusalem agreed to reopen Rafah for pedestrian passage only and “subject to a full Israeli inspection mechanism,” as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for the Gaza Strip.

“The reopening of the crossing was conditioned upon the return of all living hostages and a 100% effort by Hamas to locate and return all deceased hostages,” the Prime Minister Office said.

The EU spokesperson said the EUBAM Rafah mission is still on standby as the EU has not received yet official notoificationof the reopening.

What is EUBAM Rafah ?

The European Union Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing Point is a civilian, non-executive mission under the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP). It was established in November 2005 to support the implementation of the Agreement on Movement and Access between the Government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

The Missionis to provide a third-party presence at the Rafah Crossing Point (RCP) on the Gaza–Egypt border and contribute to the Palestinian Authority’s ability to manage the crossing effectively.

‘’We hope and expect to see concrete progress in phase 2 of the comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza, as proposed by President Trump and approved by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803,’’ stated the EU spokesperson.

‘’We will be clear on the following point: reconstruction and demilitarization must go hand in hand. We will ensure that Gaza is rebuilt for the benefit of its civilian population, while taking into account security provisions and the dismantling of militant structures. There is no doubt that Gaza must be rebuilt, that Palestinians must return to live in a safe environment where governance is clear and legitimate and the economy is revived,’’ he added.

‘’ The European Union will continue to engage with all partners to contribute to recovery and reconstruction efforts. We will continue to support the Palestinian Authority, including in its ongoing reform program,’’ he said.

‘’The European Union will make full use of both EUBAM Rafah and EUPOL COPPS missions to support the implementation of the comprehensive security plan. These missions will have a direct impact on movements to and from Gaza, as well as on future security governance in Gaza through the training of the Palestinian police.’’

The spokesperson hower stressed that ‘’there will be no direct involvement in the demilitarization of Hamas.’’ ‘’This is not the responsibility of the European Unio,’’ he said, reiterating that ‘’Hamas must be demilitarized and play no role in the future governance of Gaza, as stated in President Trump’s peace plan and supported by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803.’’