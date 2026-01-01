EU Commissioner decries Israel’s decision to revoke the licences of 37 international NGOs

International non-governmental organizations had until December 31 to register under the new framework, which Israel says aims to prevent “hostile actors or supporters of terrorism” operating in the Palestinian territories, rather than to impede aid.

”Israel’s plans to block international NGOs (non governmental organization) in Gaza means blocking life-saving aid.,” declared EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib.

‘’The EU has been clear: the NGO registration law cannot be implemented in its current form. All barriers to humanitarian access must be lifted. IHL leaves no room for doubt: aid must reach those in need,’’ Lahbib, a former Belgian Foreign Minister, said on X.

Israel has decided to revoke the licences of 37 international non-governmental organisations working in Gaza and in the West Bank the occupied West Bank, saying they failed to meet requirements under new registration rules.

The Diaspora Ministry announced that organizations that “refused to submit a list of their Palestinian employees in order to rule out any links to terrorism” had received notice that their licenses would be revoked as of January 1, with an obligation to cease all activities by March 1.

The list includes multiple branches of Doctors Without Borders and Oxfam, the Danish and Norwegian Refugee Councils, Caritas Internationalis, an umbrella for Catholic charities, the Quaker-founded American Friends Service Committee and the International Rescue Committee.

The Defense Ministry said the expiration of the licenses will not affect aid provision in Gaza.