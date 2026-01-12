Will the EU finally list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization ?

Israel and the U.S. have repeatedly call to put the IRGC on the EU terrorist list.

It would need unanimous approval by all EU countries in the EU Foreign Affairs Council whose next meeting is scheduled for January 29.

Anti-regime groups assess that over 2,000 people have been killed over the weekend, since the Basij paramilitaries have begun opening fire on protestors.

The European Union said it is considering new sanctions against Iran after the ongoing protests against the mullah regime were harshly repressed by the authorities.

“We are ready to propose new, tougher sanctions following the crackdown on protesters,” said spokesperson for foreign affairs Anouar El Anouni, at Monday’s European Commission midday briefing.

Iran has been rocked by protests since late December, beginning at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar on Dec. 28 amid the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several cities across the country.

EU member states will hold Tuesday – in the format of the EU poicy and security committee (PSC) – confidential discussions on whether to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as a terrorist organization.

“The discussion among member states has been ongoing under confidential rules, as per established procedure, and I will not be able to go into details,” El Anounci told reporters.

Putting the IRGC on the so-called EU terrorist list would need unanimous approval by all EU countries in the EU Foreign Affairs Council whose next meeting is scheduled for January 29.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is already subject to far-reaching EU sanctions under multiple regimes — including those related to Iran’s weapons of mass destruction, human rights abuses and support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, El Anouni said.

Israel and the U.S. have repeatedly urge the EU to list the IRGC as a terror organization. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar reiterated the call as he met with the German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt in Jerusalem. ‘’Now is the time to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization within the European Union. ‘’This has long been Germany’s position, and today the importance of this matter is clear to all,” Saar added.

The EU spokesperson declind to say whether the EU has contacts with exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last shah of Iran.He is one of the mainstream figures of the Iranian opposition to the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“It’s up to the Iranian people choose who who represents them,’’ he said.

In the meantime, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola stepped action against the Iranian regime for its brutal répression of protests by announcing that Iranian diplomats will be banned from entering the European Parliament.

The ban will apply to the Parliament’s premises in Brussels, Strasbourg and Luxembourg.

“Those braving the streets, those political prisoners still detained, need more than just solidarity. I have taken the decision to ban all diplomats, staff of diplomatic missions, government officials and representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran from entering any premises of the European Parliament,’’ Metsola said.

Over the weekend, other EU leaders reacted to the Iran events. ‘’The Iranian people are fighting for their future. By ignoring their rightful demands, the regime shows its true colours,’’ said EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas on X.

She added: ‘’ Images from Tehran reveal a disproportionate and heavy-handed response by the security forces. Any violence against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable. Shutting down the internet while violently suppressing protests exposes a regime afraid of its own people.’’

On X too, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote: ‘’Tehran’s streets, and cities around the world, echo with the footsteps of Iranian women and men demanding freedom. Freedom to speak, to gather, to travel and above all to live freely. Europe stands fully behind them.’’

‘’ We unequivocally condemn the violent repression of these legitimate demonstrations. Those responsible will be remembered on the wrong side of history. We call for the immediate release of all imprisoned demonstrators. We call for the restoration of full internet access. And we call, at last, for fundamental rights to be respected.’’

But according to a comments in Politico.eu, the EU affairs publications, the EU’s response ‘’remains cautious’’ when compared to statements from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pledged support for the protesters and is being briefed on options including military strikes and targeted cyber attacks.

‘’Europe likes to see itself on the right side of history. With Iran, it is history that is watching – and waiting to see whether Europe’s leaders finally do more than tweet,’’ writes Matthew Karnitschnik in Euractiv.

