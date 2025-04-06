UN keeps anti-Israel Francesca Albanese despite antisemitism accusations

Albanese, who has referred to the Jewish state as genocidal and suggested suspending its U.N. membership, will continue her mandate through 2028.

By JNS staff and EJP

Francesca Albanese, a vocal critic of Israel with a documented history of antisemitic remarks, will remain in her position as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories through 2028.

Her reappointment was confirmed during a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session in Geneva on Friday, where formal complaints against her were effectively dismissed without action.

Albanese has repeatedly made inflammatory statements about Israel and the Jewish people, drawing widespread condemnation. She has referred to Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocide” and has called for Israel’s suspension from the United Nations. She has also been accused of echoing Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Governments including those of the United States, Canada, France, Germany and Israel have expressed serious concerns over her rhetoric and conduct. In a letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, the U.S. Mission to the United Nations stated that Albanese “demonizes Israel and supports Hamas,” concluding that she was “unfit for her role.” Nevertheless, the UNHRC declined to take up the complaints, allowing her to remain in office.

Despite the objections, Albanese has been backed by groups such as Amnesty International Italy and some former U.N. officials, who claim the criticism is politically motivated and intended to undermine her reporting on alleged Israeli abuses.

Ahead of Friday’s session, a global campaign was launched to stop Albanese’s appointment.

The Dutch government issued an official statement that “The Cabinet does not support Francesca Albanese’s possible reappointment.” However, Dutch diplomats at the UN are refusing to send a letter to the Human Rights Council president to officially oppose her appointment. The Netherlands is one of the members of the Council, so their formal opposition letter was crucial, said UN Watch, an adocacy group who led the campaign.

42 members of the French parliament called on French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot to reject Albanese’s reappointment, stating it “would send a regrettable signal to victims, human rights defenders, and states committed to credible multilateralism.’’