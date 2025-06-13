Posters with the names and photos of Jewish personalities displayed in Brussels with the accusation: ‘He/She lobbies for genocide.’

“European Jews are watching,” said EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin. “It is becoming tragically clear that Jews are once again unsafe on this continent. We are no longer asking, we are demanding action.”

Posters with the names and photos of Jewish personalities with the inflammatory accusation “He/she lobbies for genocide” were displayed in public spaces in several plqces of Brussels including the EU quarter.

The targeted personalities are European Jewish Association (EJA) Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Vice Chairman Alex Benjamin, and Director of EU Relations Ruth Isaac.

In a statement issued on Friday, the European Jewish Association emphasized that ‘’this is not political activism. This is incitement, plain and simple.’’

“We’ve already seen where this kind of incitement can lead,” the statement reads. “In recent weeks, Jews have been attacked and murdered, targeted simply for being Jewish or for their perceived connection to Israel.’’

The statement adds : ‘’This campaign did not occur by accident. It was planned, coordinated, and executed with intent. Its purpose was to delegitimize and endanger Jewish community leaders by branding them with one of the most heinous accusations imaginable.’’

“When your face is glued to a wall under the label ‘genocidal,’ you are being dehumanized. This is not protest but it is persecution. And it chillingly echoes some of the darkest moments in Europe’s past,’’ says the EJA .

The EJA called on Belgian authorities and EU leadership to respond immediately and decisively by removing the posters without delay, launca full criminal investigation into those responsible and ‘’publicly and unequivocally condemn this act of incitement.’’

The organization also called on the authorities ‘’to ensure the safety and protection of the individuals targeted and of all Jewish institutions in Belgium and across Europe.’’

“European Jews are watching,” said Rabbi Margolin. “It is becoming tragically clear that Jews are once again unsafe on this continent. We are no longer asking, we are demanding action.”

”Belgium has surrendered”: an Israeli minister “very strongly” advises the Jewish community to leave the country

Israeli Minister Amichai Chikli calls on Belgium’s Jews to flee the country, accusing Brussels of no longer guaranteeing their safety in the face of “Islamist threats”.

The minister of Diaspora Affairs recommended “very strongly” that Belgium’s Jewish community leave the country. On X , he claimed that Belgium is “being held hostage by Islamist packs chanting in support of Hamas and Hezbollah”.

He told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz that this was not a warning from the intelligence services, nor a call for immediate evacuation, but rather a “serious expression of concern”. Three photos attached to his message are supposed to illustrate, he said, that “re-enactments of the October 7 atrocities and public death threats against Jewish leaders remain unanswered”. He also claims that Hezbollah collaborators are acting “with impunity” in Belgium.

“Belgium has surrendered. The country has lost its sovereignty and is no longer able to protect its Jews,” Chikli added.