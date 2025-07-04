‘We won’t stop providing free food every day to the people of Gaza,’ says Gaza Humanitarian Foundation head

Reverend Dr. Johnnie Moore said at a press conference in Brussels that ”in just one month, our organization distributed 55 million free meals in the Gaza Strip.”

“We will not close. We have a job to do. It’s very simple, to provide free food every day to the people of Gaza. That’s all,” Reverend Dr Johnnie Moore, Executive Chairman of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday at the Press Club in Brussels organized by Europe Israel Press Association (EIPA) and the American Middle East Press Association (AMEPA).

Moore, who met with EU officials, also assured that his organization remained determined to continue its work in the Gaza Strip if a ceasefire was agreed. “Unless we are somehow forced to, we have absolutely no intention of abandoning these people,” he insisted.

“In just one month, our organization distributed 55 million free meals in the Gaza Strip. GHF distributes 2.5 million meals a day,” Moore, who took over beginning of June the lead of the American organization commissioned by the United States to distribute food aid in Gaza, said. ”That’s quite an achievement,” he added, praising the “few hundred” American, European and Gazan workers distributing the food.

The GHF started its operation end of May.

‘’The United Nations sent a directive to all of their agencies telling them to not work with us, despite the fact that most of the aid coming into the Gaza Strip right now is from us,” stated Moore, who was twice a presidential appointee to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom serving during the Trump and Biden administrations.

“”The real heroes of this operation are the Gazan workers who are collaborating with us. Hamas itself actually attacked some of our volunteer Gazan aid workers, killed 12 of them, injured others of them, piled their bodies in front of Nasser Hospital in Gaza, refusing to allow them any medical treatment at all.” ”The United Nations, which receives billions of dollars from the United States government and the Europeans, didn’t even … issue a statement condemning Hamas’s murder of these local Gazan aid workers,” he continued.

He denied that any Palestinians had been killed in or near GHF’s four distribution sites.

“I don’t know what I don’t know. But I do know that we don’t recognize the things we read in the news. We have not had a single violent incident in our distribution centers. We haven’t had a violent incident near our distribution centers either,’’ he said.

When questioned by journalists, he spoke of a ‘’disinformation campaign.’’ “We operate in an extremely dangerous environment. At the same time, it seems very clear to us that, for certain reasons, there is a very deliberate effort to launch a disinformation campaign that attempts to exaggerate the number of civilian deaths. What I know is that at GHF, what we read in the newspapers is not something we recognize. We have not had a single violent incident at our distribution sites,” he said.

Moore pointed the finger at Hamas, an organization designated by the EU as a terrorist group, ‘’who has intentionally killed and injured people with the aim of attributing these deaths to us in order to put pressure on politicians and international organizations and discredit us.’’

‘’The health authority, which is controlled by Hamas terrorists, claimed in its daily published statistics that all civilian victims had died while waiting for food to be distributed. This is obviously an attempt by Hamas to delegitimize the work of the GHF,’’

“The targets of Hamas’s brutality are heroes who are simply trying to feed the people of Gaza in the middle of a war,” Moore said. “Our U.S. security personnel, some of America’s most elite and decorated veterans, are on the ground to protect people,’’ he said.

He called on international aid groups ‘’to stand with us and with the people of Gaza,” saying that Gazans “who show up to our sites every day in defiance of Hamas’s threats and brutality, deserve it.”

At the European Parliament, Rev. Moore met with Dutch MEP Bert-Jan Ruissen, Vice-Chairman of the parliament’s delegation for relations with Israel who stressed that ”the European Union would do well to enter into constructive dialogue with this organization.”

The GHF noted that it had identified “ongoing inaccuracies” in the international media wrongly linking its sites to violent incidents that actually occurred near U.N. convoys or other groups operating nearby.

“The U.N has confirmed this in their own reporting,” it added, blaming Al Jazeera and other outlets for relying on the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel has welcomed the arrival of GHF as a means of delivering aid directly to Palestinians, preventing Hamas terrorists from stealing the majority of the supplies.