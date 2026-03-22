One killed in Hezbollah strike on the Upper Galilee

One Israeli was killed when Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists struck his vehicle in the Galilee Panhandle on Sunday morning.

“Medics and paramedics report a man trapped in a vehicle with no signs of life,” the Magen David Adom emergency response group stated.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that “fire from Lebanese territory toward a community on the northern border was identified.” It added, “There is damage and there are casualties.”

The victim was later identified as Ofer “Poshko” Moskovitz, 61, an avocado farmer and the spokesman for Kibbutz Misgav Am.

“Spokesperson, farmer, friend, a symbol and a legacy for all of us,” the community said in a mourning notice. “Over the years, he was our most prominent voice. We send our deepest condolences and a strong embrace to his family and to the entire Misgav Am community. The Galilee will never be the same without him. May his memory be a blessing.”

Israel Police forces at the site of a Hezbollah strike that killed one in the Galilee Panhandle, March 22, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit.

The Israeli Air Force eliminated nine armed Hezbollah terrorists during operations “aimed at enhancing the forward defense area in Southern Lebanon,” the military said in a separate statement on Sunday.

“Several armed terrorists were identified approaching the area in which IDF soldiers were operating in Southern Lebanon. In response, ground forces engaged to remove the threat, while the Israeli Air Force, directed by the ground troops, struck the terrorists and eliminated them,” according to the statement. No injuries to Israeli troops were reported.

“The IDF is operating decisively against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in response to its deliberate decision to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian terror regime. The IDF operates to remove threats to the civilians of the State of Israel,” it added.

Over the weekend, the IAF struck a series of Hezbollah targets in Beirut and across Lebanon, including headquarters used by the Iranian-backed terror group’s intelligence and aerial defense divisions, it said in another statement.

In one strike near Majdal Selm in Southern Lebanon on Saturday, the Israeli Air Force targeted and killed Abu Khalil Barji, commander of the special forces in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, along with two other terrorists.

“Under his command, the unit planned and carried out terror operations targeting IDF soldiers,” it said.

Meanwhile, the IDF’s 36th Division, aka the Rage Formation, located numerous weapon depots and surveillance posts while eliminating more than 10 Hezbollah terrorists, the military stated. The 91st “Galilee” Division also “identified and eliminated several terrorists in Southern Lebanon, as well as dismantled Hezbollah infrastructure sites and weapons,” it said.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the regime on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered IDF troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

On Saturday, an IDF reservist was moderately wounded and another was lightly injured by a mortar shell in northern Israel. According to the IDF, the shell struck near troops stationed in the area, and they were injured by shrapnel. They were taken to a hospital and their families were informed, the statement added.