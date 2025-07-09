Pro-Hamas British law firm rebrands as ‘Riverway to the Sea’ 

Legal group accused of aiding Hamas shuts down, relaunches with anti-Zionist agenda.

By JNS staff

A British law firm that sought to remove Hamas from the United Kingdom’s list of proscribed terrorist organizations has shut down and relaunched under a new name and mission, The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday.

Riverway Law, which had been under investigation by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), is now calling itself Riverway to the Sea.

The new name references the controversial slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine shall be free.”

Critics view the phrase as a genocidal call for Israel’s destruction and the eradication of Jews, while supporters claim it represents a plea for Palestinian statehood.

Riverway to the Sea describes itself as a “movement-embedded” legal initiative.

Its stated goal is to “challenge Zionism” and the Israeli state through litigation, education and international coordination.

The group said it had closed its original practice on June 29 and would reopen with a new structure better suited to its political mission. The firm said it was responding to “escalating repression” and growing global interest in the Palestinian cause.

U.K. Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick, who first referred Riverway Law to the SRA, condemned the rebranded firm.

“This isn’t a law firm committed to upholding the rule of law – they are naked activists who seek to weaponise it,” he told The Telegraph.

“The SRA needs to expedite their investigation so these disgusting individuals can be brought to heel.”

The controversy erupted in April when Riverway Law submitted a 106-page application to the Home Office seeking to lift the U.K. ban on Hamas.

The request included a video fronted by Hamas leader Mousa Abu Marzouk and argued the group posed “no threat to the United Kingdom.”

The firm’s director, Fahad Ansari, has also drawn criticism for social media posts describing Hamas as a “legitimate resistance movement” protecting Palestinians from “U.K.-sponsored Israeli genocide.”

Following the submission, Jenrick raised concerns that Riverway’s actions may have violated U.K. sanctions related to designated terrorist groups. He called for an SRA investigation, which reportedly began in May.

Ansari defended his legal work and denied wrongdoing, claiming his firm sought guidance to stay within the law.

Riverway to the Sea said it had already begun working with lawyers in several European countries and Australia to explore similar legal actions.

It also plans to offer training programs focused on what it describes as “anti-Semitism within Zionism.”

Despite Jenrick’s claims, Ansari insists no formal investigation into Riverway Law is ongoing.

“There is not and has never been any investigation into Riverway Law,” he said.