Bennett, Lapid unite ahead of 2026 elections

The dramatic development unites Lapid’s Yesh Atid Party with Bennett 2026 in a single list under Bennett’s leadership, in a bid to consolidate the opposition’s “reform bloc” ahead of national elections due to be held by the end of October.

“The move brings together the reform bloc, puts an end to internal disputes and allows all efforts to be invested toward a decisive victory in the upcoming elections and leading Israel to the reform it needs,” Bennett’s office stated.

At a joint news conference in Herzliya on Sunday night, Bennett called the merger “the most Zionist and most patriotic step we have ever taken, for our country.”

“Our unity sends a message to all the people of Israel: the era of division is over. The era of repair has arrived,” he added.

The new alliance would seek to form a government composed solely of Zionist parties, ruling out reliance on Arab parties, said Bennett. Describing himself as a “right-wing, liberal Zionist,” he said the new list was not part of the left or right bloc, but “the bloc of the entire Israeli nation.”

Lapid, the current opposition leader, said Yesh Atid was “setting aside ego and doing what is right for the State of Israel.”

“To win the elections, the entire Israeli center must stand behind Naftali Bennett,” Lapid said. “We are uniting today to win the elections and to establish a Zionist government, strong and stable.”

The agreement was reached after intensive weekend negotiations and signed on Sunday morning, following talks between Lapid and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot that failed to produce a deal. Bennett will head the list, with Lapid below him, while Eisenkot has been invited to take a top slot.

Bennett publicly urged Eisenkot, who heads the new Yashar! Party, to join the alliance. “We are charging forward to victory. Gadi, our door is open to you as well,” said Bennett.

Eisenkot welcomed the merger but stopped short of saying whether he would join forces with Bennett and Lapid.

“The goal of winning the critical elections ahead of us is a shared goal,” Eisenkot said after speaking with Bennett shortly before the announcement. “I see Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid as partners and I will continue to responsibly and wisely do the right thing to achieve the victory and change needed for the State of Israel. Fixing Israel is my life’s mission and I am determined to fulfill it.”

Bennett said that if he forms the next government, he would establish a state commission of inquiry into the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, advance a universal conscription law, stop state funding for draft evasion and limit the term of a prime minister to eight years.

He also said his government would advance civil marriage, including same-sex marriage, and promote “inclusive, welcoming Judaism without coercion.”

While the announcement was welcomed by several opposition leaders, including National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and Democrats chairman Yair Golan, members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition assailed the alliance between Bennett and Lapid, recalling that their previous “government of change” had included the Arab Islamist Ra’am party headed by Mansour Abbas.

The Likud posted an AI-generated image on X depicting Abbas as the “driver,” with childlike versions of Bennett and Lapid sitting behind him in the backseat. The accompanying message read: “Even together, it’s clear—the driver is Mansour, no matter how the left divides its votes.”

It added, “In any case, Bennett and Lapid will go again with the Muslim Brotherhood, the terror supporters.”

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of Otzma Yehudit, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the Religious Zionist Party, denounced the move as “a left-wing alliance.”

“The Bennett-Lapid ‘brotherhood alliance’ is back to selling the country to the Islamic movement,” Ben-Gvir said. “Bennett was a radical leftist and will remain a radical leftist.”

Smotrich mocked the merger, writing on X: “Do not interfere with the left on how to divide votes.” He also shared an image referencing Bennett and Lapid’s past coalition with Ra’am, calling the new list, “The Abbas Servants’ Alliance.”

Bennett and Lapid led a coalition government in 2021-22, after four inconclusive elections between 2019 and 2021. Bennett served first as prime minister under a rotation agreement, followed by Lapid, after which the coalition collapsed. Netanyahu returned to power when the Likud won the 2022 elections.

Recent polls have shown Bennett’s party running close to the Likud, as Yesh Atid weakened significantly and Eisenkot’s party strengthened. It remains unclear whether the new joint list will expand the opposition bloc or merely reorganize its existing voters, analysts said.

Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal wrote, “Bennett and Lapid took a huge gamble this evening that could determine the fate of the upcoming elections.”

Calling Bennett and Lapid “a bunch of irresponsible people,” Channel 14 commentator Yaakov Bardugo said their merger may backfire, arguing that it reinforces right-wing claims that Bennett is again aligning with the center-left and will struggle to win over conservative voters.