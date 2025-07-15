‘The aim is not to punish Israel, it is to really improve the situation in Gaza,’ says EU’s Kallas

‘’We see positive signs. We see more trucks and supplies are reaching Gaza. We see more entry points opened. We also see electricity lines being repaired. But Israel needs to take more concrete steps to improve the humanitarian situation on the ground,’’ the EU foreign policy chief said.

European Union Foreign Ministers didn’t adopt any measure against Israel on Tuesday as they discussed a ‘’common understanding’’ reached between the EU and Israel last week to significantly improve and increase humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

‘’The European Union will keep a close watch on how Israel implements this common understanding and the pledges and will update the compliance every two weeks,’’ EU foreign polciy chief Kaja Kallas declared after a Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

‘’We see positive signs. We see more trucks and supplies are reaching Gaza. We see more entry points opened. We also see electricity lines being repaired. But Israel needs to take more concrete steps to improve the humanitarian situation on the ground,’’ Kallas told reporters.

”But if the situation is not going to improve, then the Member States are also willing to take next steps. The goal is to improve the situation, because it is really untenable the humanitarian situation,” she added.

The ministers discussed the EU-Israel agreement brokered last week after insense dialogue between Kallas and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to increase the number of trucks and distribution of food entering Gaza as well as the opening of several other crossing points.

But they also examined a list of ten options prepared by the EU’s External Service against Israel following a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement’s Article 2 which deals with respect of human rights. Israel has rejected the review as ‘’absurd and unjustified.’’

The measures include the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and a series of other trade sanctions.

‘’We will keep these options on the table and stand ready to act if Israel does not live up to its pledges. The aim is not to punish Israel. The aim is to really improve the situation in Gaza,’’ Kallas told reporters.

EU Foreign Ministers also made clear that a ceasefire and hostage release still remain a priority.