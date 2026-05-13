Following ceasefire, mass Jewish wedding held in Kiev, including a 92-year-old couple

The event drew widespread interest across the city and received local media coverage

“Specifically from within this complex reality, people are choosing to continue the chain of generations,” said Chief Rabbi of Kiev Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch.

This was one of the most unusual and moving events seen in Kiev this year: against the backdrop of the ceasefire that took effect over the weekend and the relative easing of tensions in the city, a mass Jewish wedding celebration was held at the “Beit Menachem” Jewish Community Center in the Ukrainian capital, an event that would have been nearly impossible during the routine reality of war.

The event drew widespread attention across the city, including coverage by local Ukrainian media.

Among the couples standing beneath the chuppah was a remarkable pair aged 92, creating one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Community members said that several of the couples had been living together for many years, but only now after a prolonged period of war, sirens, instability, and uncertainty — decided to formally marry according to Jewish halachah.

The relative quiet that followed the ceasefire made it possible to organize a large communal celebration with family members, guests, and multiple generations gathered together. Children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren surrounded the chuppah, creating what participants described as a powerful symbol of continuity and resilience.

Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch, the Chief Rabbi of Kiev, described the event as one of the most moving moments the community has experienced in recent years.

“To witness a couple aged 92 entering the chuppah is not something ordinary,” Rabbi Markovitch remarked.

He added, “We have been living for a long time under the shadow of war, with uncertainty and daily challenges becoming part of normal life. And specifically within that reality, people are choosing to pause and declare: we are continuing the chain of generations, preserving our tradition, and building a Jewish home.”

Photo credit: JCC Kiev